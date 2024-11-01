“Normal Costumes”: NFL Fans Comment on Sauce Gardner & Thomas Morstead’s Halloween Looks vs. Texans

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) runs onto the field in a Michael Myers mask before the first half of their game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

As the whole country celebrated Halloween, the Thursday Night Fixture gave the Jets and the Texans players a perfect opportunity to dress for the occasion. Even though Green Gang went into the game with an abysmal 2-6 record, their players weren’t willing to tone down the excitement of Halloween, especially Sauce Gardner and Thomas Morstread.

Gardner arrived dressed as Pennywise, the infamous clown from the horror movie It. He wore a white mask with orange hair, a full white striped satin costume, and white gloves, creating a chilling look. Gardner also switched to a Michael Myers mask when he entered the field.

Jets punter Thomas Morstead paid homage to interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich by wearing his old 49ers jersey, number 53. Meanwhile, linebacker Quincy Williams showed up as the Joker, complete with a white-painted face, green dreadlocks, a red coat, a yellow jacket, and a green shirt. Williams was spotted on the field, saying, “Welcome to Gotham City.”

Ashytn Davis and Chazz Surratt, the Jets defenders arrived inside the stadium, dressed as Mario and Luigi respectively.

Most fans enjoyed the players’ Halloween costumes, especially Quincy Williams’ Joker, which many considered the standout of the bunch.

However, not everyone was impressed. Some fans felt the costumes fell short, with one commenting they “looked ordinary.” Others joked that the night might get frightening for the Jets, while another fan labeled the players as “clowns.”

The Joker one the toughest — SuccaFREEKHARI (@KhariConception) October 31, 2024

A fan quipped,

Normal costumes — Carlos (@mmcarlosalberto) October 31, 2024

Someone commented,

bunch of clowns showing up tonight — MikeTX (@miketx95) October 31, 2024

One fan even urged Sauce Gardner to step onto the field in full clown makeup, insinuating that he’s been “playing like one” this season.

man better play with that Joker make up on — oscar (@oscvr_oh) October 31, 2024

Unlike the pre-match excitement, the game failed to excite the fans. It turned out to be a defensive showdown. Up until 9 minutes in the 4th Quarter, both teams had scored a combined 24 points. But the Jets did end up winning the match.