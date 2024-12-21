Chiefs Rookie Xavier Worthy Shows Love for QB Patrick Mahomes With His Special Pregame Outfit Before Texans Matchup

Xavier Worthy has been a crucial weapon for Patrick Mahomes this season and, most importantly, a good teammate. The rookie wide receiver never misses a chance to show support for his quarterback. Following an ankle injury to the star QB in last week’s game against the Cleveland Browns, Worthy was spotted repping Mahomes’ college jersey on his way to the stadium — which is wild, considering he just graduated from the University of Texas.

Advertisement

Worthy was spotted rocking the Texas Tech second home option jersey that comes in grey. It’s a slick-looking design that the Red Raiders introduced this past year as a tribute to their most famous and successful alumnus — Patrick Mahomes. They’re literally called the “Mahomes Strategy” uniform, and retail on the Red Raiders’ website for $139.99.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

Nevertheless, the post from the Kansas City Chiefs’ Instagram account that featured Worthy’s game-day fit sparked polarizing reactions in the comment section. With some fans complimenting the look, and others joking about Worthy’s alma matter.

One netizen even joked that Worthy wore the jersey in an effort to get more passes from his QB.

While it’s fun to imagine Worthy losing a bet to Mahomes, it’s hard to pinpoint what it could have been over. The two college teams never matched up against each other this season, and the Longhorns are in the college football playoff, while the Red Raiders are not. It could simply be that Worthy is showing support for his quarterback after he suffered an ankle sprain last weekend.

Mahomes suffered the sprain in the fourth quarter of a game that the Chiefs already had wrapped up 21-7. He tried to jump and complete a pass over the middle and ended up getting both ankles rolled up on. He had both ankles spatted as a result. After the game, it was revealed he suffered a mild-high ankle sprain to his right foot.

The tradition of wearing a jersey or themed shirt of an injured player has been a recent trend in the NFL and around sports. Coincidentally, the Chiefs did it themselves earlier this season when Isiah Pacheco fractured his leg. The Houston Texans also did it to support Stefon Diggs following his ACL tear in Week 8.

It’s a good way to show a tribute to the affected player. So, while it’s exciting to envision Worthy losing a bet to his QB, it’s more than likely he was just showing his support.

The Chiefs get ready to face the Texans on a Saturday matchup that should be a fun-filled football day. Not only are there two NFL games, but there are also three college football playoff matchups. So, find a seat with the family, make some food, and get ready to watch a ton of football everyone.