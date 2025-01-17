“Not Everything Has To Be Great”: Colin Cowherd Interestingly Compares Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs To a Restaurant Menu

Broncos HC Sean Payton recently caused a stir, claiming that the Buffalo Bills pose a greater threat to his team than Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. While the statement was met with mixed reactions, Colin Cowherd believes it has a lot of merit. The veteran analyst explained his point by using the example of a restaurant menu.

In the latest episode of The Colin Cowherd Podcast, the host compared the Kansas City Chiefs to fast food eatery In-N-Out’s menu. Colin noted that just like the eatery has amazing burgers and shakes with decent fries, the Chiefs’ success is a result of having elite talent in key positions and good players on the rest of the pitch.

“It’s like the restaurant menu. Not everything has to be great… You just got to be good at two or three things. In-N-Out, I don’t like their fries, but burgers and shakes, they crush. So I think a lot of people look at Kansas City and doubt them. But they’re a very instructive team taking that baton from New England.”

What are these key positions Colin is referring to? For starters, Cowherd believed that the team should be good at everything and not terrible at anything. Secondly, the key positions that these teams need to excel at are HC and QB.

Luckily for the Chiefs, they have the best in the business with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes in these roles. Besides, the analyst argued that there has to be an Aaron Donald-esque defensive stalwart. For the Chiefs, this role is done by Chris Godwin – another top talent in his position.

Finally, there has to be one reliable playmaker supporting the QB. As we all know, no one has done this role better than Travis Kelce over the last few years. With a decent O-line and WR cohort, the Chiefs’ ability to win three Super Bowls in the last five years partially validates Colin’s theory.

“It’s like the restaurant menu. Not everything has to be great… In-N-Out, don’t like their fries. Burgers and shakes, they crush. I think a lot of people look at Kansas City and doubt them.” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/Rc5CA1b0hZ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 16, 2025

Interestingly, the majority of the fans disagreed with Colin’s take on In-N-Out’s fries being subpar. In their eyes, Cowherd’s opinion about the fries stemmed from the fact he wasn’t getting them well made.

What about the burgers and shakes? Netizens in this regard agreed with Colin, claiming that the eatery’s burgers and shakes are simply mind-blowing.

Idk man their fries, animal style, go hard — Joey Weinschenk (@JoeyWeinschenk) January 16, 2025

Colin, I highly recommend you get the fries well done at in In-N-Out. Otherwise great analysis about the burgers and shakes — Matthew Rosenbaum (@mrosey2415) January 17, 2025

Colin’s assessment of the Chiefs as underrated was difficult for a couple of users to accept. Considering Patrick Mahomes’ team is on the verge of a three-peat and has always been in the news due to Taylor Swift and their barrage of wins, the users rightly found Colin’s take to be surprising.

Give me a break, Colin. Who actually doubts them? — Paul Rogers (@PaulRog82817478) January 16, 2025

You have somehow managed to convince yourself that the Chiefs are underrated. Bullshit. — Paul Rogers (@PaulRog82817478) January 16, 2025

Colin’s formulaic approach in breaking down the greatness of Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs and Tom Brady’s Patriots is truly fascinating. But it loses its sheen when one scrapes for depth as the fundamentals remain the same – collective efforts are the cornerstone for silverware.