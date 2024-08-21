“Not Nepotism”: Fans React to Travis Kelce’s Potential Lead Role in Action-Comedy ‘Loose Cannons’

Travis Kelce is gradually establishing his presence in Hollywood alongside his NFL career. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is reportedly in talks to star in the action-comedy film Loose Cannons, produced by Lionsgate and directed by Chad Stahelski, the mind behind the John Wick series.

Once Variety Magazine shared the development on X (formerly Twitter), NFL fans and Chiefs Kingdom went wild, with one fan predicting how 33-year-old Kelce might join the growing trend of NFL stars venturing into comedy roles after their football careers are over.

Long history of NFL greats going into comedic movie roles post NFL career — Michael Hunter (@michaelhunterAU) August 21, 2024

Another fan was confident that Kelce’s comedic timing makes him a perfect fit for the role, which was pretty evident during his Saturday Night Live hosting stint.

This was followed by a comment from a third fan about how Kelce is a natural fit for Hollywood.

He’ll be perfect; has great comedic timing — ✨Chicago_Valerie (@valerie2588) August 21, 2024

He is a natural, he is hard working, coachable, and kind to everyone.

Producers and directors love him. — Isa (@InQB1WeTrust) August 21, 2024

However, not everyone was fully on board with this news.

One raised concerns about Kelce packing his off-season schedule and how it might affect his relationship with his partner, Taylor Swift, mentioning:

I’m surprised he’s adding more to an off-season schedule when Tay’s winding down her tour given how hard it’s been to be together. , charities, pod, new biz investments, restaurant, etc. Starting a Hollywood career at 35 seems at odds with starting a family. Best of luck Trav. — Mattie Gilroy (@Mattie0506) August 21, 2024

A different fan outright boycotted the film, while a fifth fan expressed dissatisfaction with what they perceived as favoritism, believing that Travis’s role was a result of his relationship with Taylor.

Not NEPOTISM!!!!! — LovedByYou (@LovedByYou14) August 21, 2024

Despite the discussions, the idea that Kelce’s involvement in Hollywood projects is solely due to his connection with Swift remains speculative and unconfirmed.

While it’s plausible that their relationship has boosted his visibility and opened up opportunities, it needs to be loud and clear that Kelce has already made a name for himself in the entertainment industry with successful reality TV Shows and a world-famous podcast.

Thus, the nepotism claim in this scenario seems far-fetched. While nepotism can indeed influence careers through family connections, Kelce’s link to Swift is romantic, not familial.

That said, while Kelce balances his NFL career with Hollywood projects, his entertainment career looks equally promising.

He co-hosts the “New Heights” podcast with his brother and Eagles veteran, Jason Kelce, and is set to host the show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? Additionally, he has been cast in the upcoming FX series Grotesquerie by Ryan Murphy.