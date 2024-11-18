mobile app bar

Not the Cowboys But an AFC Team Appears As a Perfect Landing Spot For Bill Belichick

Sneha Singh
Published

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick smiles during a question during a press conference at the Patriots hotel in downtown Indianapolis.

2012: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick smiles during a question during a press conference at the Patriots hotel in downtown Indianapolis.
Credits: Bob Breidenbach / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s the first time the NFL’s most winningest coach is without a team, but that might change next season. Bill Belichick parted ways with the New England Patriots after 24 seasons, having won six Super Bowl titles. Not even a year goes by and the 72-year-old is already eager to return to the league.

While many proposed the Cowboys as a perfect destination for Belichick. However, there was just one problem. The former Patriots coach is known to control the team from both aspects, the HC and the GM. However, the Dallas owner likes to hold the position of general manager in his own hand which might not work with Belichick.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, on the other hand, stand in an interesting predicament. After their embarrassing 52-6 defeat at the hands of the Lions, calls for firing Doug Pederson have been getting stronger. On top of that, even GM Trent Baalke’s future seems uncertain going forward. As the Jaguars enter the bye week, many fans and analysts are expecting some crucial changes in their management.

Diana Russini further reported that owner Shad Khan is not contemplating pairing up Belichick with Baalke, hinting that the HC might return to his former dual role. She had further reported that while “coaching is in [Belichick’s] blood” and wants to return to football, there might be one condition. The 72-year-old wants “as much authority as he can get” in his future role.

Jacksonville is off to a terrible season with a record of 2-9 with fingers pointing at the head coach and general manager. Their latest humiliating 52-6 defeat at the hands of the Lions has only added fuel to the fire and made the voices for a coaching change louder.

Bill Belichick in the Jacksonville Jaguars

Fans had a volatile reaction to Russini’s suggestion of the Jaguars being Belichick‘s return to football. While some internet users felt that the firing of Pederson and Baalke was way overdue, the consensus was against Belichick for reasons ranging from his poor performance without Brady to the legendary coach being too good for Jacksonville.

While Bill Belichick taking the HC-cum-GM position remains uncertain, next year is bound to bring some big changes in Jacksonville. Projected to hold the top pick in the 2025 Draft, the franchise would have stars like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter on the table. As for now, the team would have another chance at redemption on Dec 1 against the Houston Texans.

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush.

