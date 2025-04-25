Not Travis Hunter To Jaguars But Jihaad Campbell To Eagles Is The Best First-Round Draft Pick: Chris Simms

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft saw many surprises and a few teams unexpectedly getting major steals. The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the crazy night by trading from No. 5 to No. 2 and selecting Travis Hunter. Another excellent value pick was the Indianapolis Colts taking tight end Tyler Warren at pick No. 14. The Baltimore Ravens got a solid pick with Malaki Starks, bolstering their secondary.

While Hunter, Warren, and Starks were considered to be three of the best picks/steals of the draft, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms thought otherwise. He believes the rich got richer when the Philadelphia Eagles added linebacker Jihaad Campbell.

Simms felt the Eagles got one of the best picks in the draft due to adding to their already ferocious defense by getting somebody that many believed was a top-15 player.

When Mike Florio asked for the “best fits between player and the team that picked him,” Simms took a deep breath before saying, “I’m going to go with the freaking Philadelphia Eagles.”

“Jihaad Campbell to the Eagles at 31, this is what happens when you build a perfect team, you don’t have to do anything drastic,” Simms stated via NFL on NBC. “Howie Roseman and company read the board the right way and get a guy in Jihaad Campbell that I think is on a lot of people’s top 15-player in the draft.”

Campbell, viewed as one of the best linebackers in the draft, could have slid due to a shoulder injury. He is recovering from a torn labrum injury and underwent surgery on the shoulder after the combine. Despite the setback, his injury isn’t deemed too serious, as he is expected to be ready for training camp.

If Campbell hadn’t suffered the injury prior to the draft, he probably would have been taken well before the Eagles got their chance. He had a productive season at Alabama in the recently concluded one, having five sacks, 20 pressures, 117 tackles, and an interception.

Campbell joins a defense led by defensive mind Vic Fangio. Notably, Vic has had success with linebacker Zack Baun and Cooper DeJean this past season. Fangio now has the fun task of figuring out where Campbell will play on defense, as he can excel as an inside or outside linebacker.

Philly believed in Campbell so much that they even traded up one pick with the Kansas City Chiefs in order to select him. Where do you think he will play on the Eagles’ defense as a rookie this upcoming season?