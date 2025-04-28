“What a Steal”: Analyst Hails Philadelphia Eagles for Adding Jihaad Campbell to Their Already Strong Squad

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell is selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the number 31 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another exciting and action-packed NFL Draft is in the books. Most teams made franchise-defining moves, others filled key roster gaps, and a few simply got even stronger. The Eagles were among those who came out on top, thanks to another masterclass from Howie Roseman.

Advertisement

Philly’s defense was already one of the league’s best last season, and they showed their dominance by turning the Super Bowl into a one-sided affair. Although they lost a few pieces this offseason, they filled those holes with even better talent, and one of the standout additions is Jihaad Campbell.

According to an analyst at Pro Football Focus, with Nakobe Dean likely to miss a better part of the next season because of a serious knee injury he suffered in the playoffs last season, Campbell’s pick looks like a great addition, especially at 31st overall. His presence alongside Zack Baun gives them an advantage in coverage because of their athleticism. Both players are also tall and athletic enough to come off the edge if needed.

“What a steal that they get in Jihadd Campbell at number 31, trade up one spot for the Chiefs. I underrated linebackers as a need for the Eagles because of Nakobe Dean’s injury in the playoffs, and he could miss a good chunk, if not all of this year. To have Jihaad Campbell and Zack Baun next to each other, especially in coverage and athleticism. Those two guys bring in the flexibility. They both bring the ability to play at LB and off the edge.”

The Eagles now find themselves loaded with talent at the linebacker position, currently carrying 15 linebackers on the roster. However, several players — like Nolan Smith Jr., Jalyx Hunt, and Bryce Huff — have primarily played defensive end. Meanwhile, Nakobe Dean remains sidelined with an injury. Oren Burks, who filled in for Dean, departed in free agency, as did Milton Williams and Josh Sweat.

To make it all work, the Eagles may need to shuffle some pieces around. While Jihaad Campbell is the only defender they selected early, they also brought in Ty Robinson (DT, Nebraska), Smael Mondon Jr. (LB, Georgia), and Antwaun Powell-Ryland (EDGE, Virginia Tech).

The Alabama alum, Jihaad Campbell, could find himself starting the season alongside Zack Baun. There’s even a chance the Eagles shift Campbell to the edge and slide Nolan Smith outside to linebacker, especially given Smith’s recovery from a torn biceps.

That said, the Eagles have the firepower to make another Super Bowl run. They signed ten draft picks, bolstering both sides of the ball, and managed to retain most of their core talent. If everything clicks, Philadelphia could be staring at back-to-back championships.