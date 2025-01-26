mobile app bar

“Nothing Is Unconditional”: Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe React to Jayden Daniels’ Mom Trying to Protect Him From Girls

Suresh Menon
Published

Shannon Sharpe, Jayden Daniels, Regina Jackson, Chad Johnson

Shannon Sharpe [Left], Jayden Daniels & Regina Jackson [Center], Chad Johnson [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

A recently resurfaced clip of Jayden Daniels’ mother, Regina Jackson, claiming that the rookie QB’s single status won’t be changing anytime soon, has made quite a few headlines. Jackson made her stance very clear in her sit-down interview when Daniels was still playing for LSU, and in her defense, she simply wants to protect her son from girls who might only be after his money and fame.

“And I know that sounds crazy, but I guarantee there’s someone who’s trying to get their hooks into Jayden Daniels. So thank god he got a mama like me because it ain’t happening.”

So far, Regina’s words have met with mixed reactions as they show both care and restraint. Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, however, are impressed by her stance, as they believe the statements reflect the harsh reality of relationships today.

On the latest episode of Nightcap, Johnson defended Regina Jackson by arguing that relationships today are no longer unconditional. He said that every human connection is now determined by the opportunity and convenience each person brings to the table.

Chad continued his point by suggesting that his argument would be proven the moment Jayden doesn’t spend money on his future girlfriend. Loyalty, he argued, would then become just a word in the dictionary for his partner.

Ocho also made a valid point, asserting that Regina’s words stem from experience. He noted that Jayden Daniels’ mom must have been warding off girls since he was 13, given his early success and constant spotlight. With experience comes wisdom, and Regina is right to use hers, as per the former Bengals wide receiver.

“Mama don’t play because she experienced it when he was at LSU, and Arizona State… Everything, at this point in our life, is based on conditions. Nothing is unconditional. How does it benefit me? Because if at any point, the resources are cut off, and he starts saying, ‘No’, let’s see how much you are loving him. Then loyalty is nothing but a word in the dictionary between opportunity and convenience.”

Shannon Sharpe, on the other hand, appreciated the care Regina Jackson showed for her son. He was particularly impressed by the strong bond Daniels shares with his mother, and added that it’s a dynamic he also sees in other athletes like Lamar Jackson.

“But I like that his mom is there getting involved. We saw that with Lamar too… They have that type of relationship and that’s unbelievable. I’m happy to see that,” said Shannon.

For context, Jackson’s mother, Felicia Jones, serves as his agent and has been responsible for negotiating his NFL contracts. Just imagine how much money the Ravens QB saved with his $52 million-a-year deal.

It’s clear that Jayden Daniels is fortunate to have a parent who not only cares so deeply about him but also handles business on his behalf. While it’s not yet certain if she’ll become his sole agent like Felicia did for Lamar, if Daniels continues on his current trajectory—performing better each week while staying focused—this mother-son duo could very well secure a league-record-setting contract in a few years.

