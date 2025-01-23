Jayden Daniels’ Mom Once Sent a Strict Message to the Girls Trying to Land “Their Hooks” Into Her Son: “Thank God He Got a Mama Like Me”

Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and his mother Regina Jackson arrive on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders are the least likely of the four teams remaining in these 2024 NFL Playoffs to make the Super Bowl. However, Daniels’ unprecedented play as a rookie QB in the postseason is grabbing all the headlines. Everyone wants a piece of the 24-year-old signal caller—but they’re going to have to go through his momma first.

Daniels was raised by his mother, Regina Jackson, and father, Javon Daniels, the latter of whom played CB at Iowa State and Washington in the late 1990s. Jackson, especially, has been ever-present at her son’s side since he came into the spotlight during his Heisman-winning senior year at LSU.

Many elite QBs find girlfriends on their arms shortly after entering the league. However, Jackson is making sure that she’s guarding her son closely. In a resurfaced clip from Jayden’s college days, Jackson was asked about her biggest concern as her son prepared to take the leap to the NFL. Without hesitation, she responded: “Girls”.

“Girls. Them girls. Some girl out here, she’s got a Jayden Daniels wall and her mama says, ‘Hey honey, you’re going to the be the one to get ‘em.'”

Some may think that Jackson is being over-protective or paranoid. History would suggest she’s right on target. Many players have seen off-the-field drama derail their careers, whether they like to admit it or not.

And it’s not like Jackson is coming solely from the perspective of a mother. She became an NFLPA-certified agent prior to her son entering the league. She has served as his agent ever since.

“And I know that sounds crazy, but I guarantee there’s someone who’s trying to get their hooks into Jayden Daniels. So thank god he got a mama like me because it ain’t happening.”

When told about his mother’s comments, Daniels couldn’t do anything but laugh and say: “I bet she did say something like that.” Clearly, Daniels and his parents have talked about this issue before. Daniels pointed out that his mother ensures that there is no one around him that won’t benefit him in the long run.

Jackson’s strategy of protecting her son from women who don’t necessarily have his best interests at heart has seemingly already worked wonders. Her son didn’t have a girlfriend for his entire rookie season, and he ended up putting together the greatest rookie QB campaign in NFL history.

Fans back Jayden Daniels’ mom’s approach to her son’s love life

Jayden Daniels’ relationship status obviously isn’t the main or only reason for his massive success as an NFL freshman. However, with all of the drama surrounding girlfriends and baby mamas for other players, it surely didn’t hurt. Most fans agreed with Regina Jackson’s approach too.

One fan made a hilarious quip about how quickly “girls” would press Jayden Daniels if his mother ever let up.

Another pointed out that the last QB the Commanders drafted in the first round, Dwayne Haskins, had the opposite situation during his rookie year, which may have contributed to him flaming out so quickly.

A few other fans recognized that while some women surely want to be with Jayden Daniels for who he is, most are looking at the money and shiny things.

Moms know best. Looks like Jayden Daniels listens to his mom

With Momma Daniels blocking for him, Jayden Daniels will continue to be locked in on football. And he’ll need to be, as his Washington Commanders enter the NFC Championship Game as +6.0 point underdogs on the spread on the road to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.