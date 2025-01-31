“Numbers Ain’t Going to Lie”: Cam Newton Explains Why Patrick Mahomes is The Michael Jordan of NFL

It’s no secret that Patrick Mahomes is coming for Tom Brady’s GOAT crown. While there’s still contention over whether he’s the next Brady or not, Cam Newton thinks he’s already cemented himself as the Michael Jordan of the NFL.

Mahomes is rapidly approaching G.O.A.T. territory after securing his fifth Super Bowl appearance in only eight seasons. When asked whether he thought Mahomes was the Jordan of the league on the latest episode of 4th and 1 With Cam Newton,, Newton gave a confident and resounding “Yes!” for an answer:

“I may lie, you may lie, them numbers ain’t gonna lie. When you really put it into perspective, what Patrick Mahomes has done and is doing…ike, he is really shifting what we even know is possible.”

Not only does Newton think Mahomes is morphing to be on the same level as NBA legend Michael Jordan, but also the likes of “Joe Montana, Steve Young, Bradshaw, Troy Aikman, and Brady.”

“Every year Patrick Mahomes has been a starting quarterback, he’s only seen AFC Championships… You gotta really say this is a once-in-a-lifetime type of career. At this rate, this is a Bill Russell record.”

Throughout their first seven seasons as a starter, Mahomes and Tom Brady both accumulated 3 Super Bowl rings. However, Mahomes has laid claim to five AFC Championships, where Brady has four. Furthermore, Brady posted a 14-3 playoff record while Mahomes has now extended his to 17-3. For Newton, that is enough to end the conversation.

Throughout his seven years as a starter, Mahomes has already collected 32,068 passing yards and 245 passing touchdowns. Already, he has the 48th most passing yards and the 30th most passing touchdowns in NFL history.

In that same time span, Brady amassed 26,364 passing yards and 197 passing touchdowns. For context, New Orleans Saints quarterback, Derek Carr, has compiled 257 passing touchdowns. NFL hall of famer, Joe Montana, who played for 15 seasons, totaled 273 passing touchdowns.

Newton’s claim that “Behind every great dynasty and franchise, there is an even greater player” is certainly backed by the fact that the Chiefs simply would have never enjoyed this type of success had they not traded up to select Mahomes with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

If Mahomes were to play for the same amount of years as Brady did, at his current pace, he would finish his NFL career with more than 100,000 passing yards and 700 passing touchdowns. Simply put, he is set to shatter any and every all-time record that lies before him.

The idea of a Chiefs’ threepeat looms large over this year’s Super Bowl. Should Kansas City manage to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the title game for the second time in three years, they will have officially done what no other franchise has been able to do in the modern era.

Set to kickoff at 6:30 pm EST at the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, the Chiefs will hope to secure their fifth Super Bowl title. Fittingly enough, Kansas City’s first championship win came at Super Bowl IV, which was located at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans. With plenty of historical implications and parallels on the line for Super Bowl LIX, February 9th should be marked on every football fan’s calendar.