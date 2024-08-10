Sanders Clan Welcomes New Family Member on Deion Sanders’ 57th Birthday

Deion Sanders celebrated his 57th birthday on August 9 in a way he’ll never forget. On the same day, his eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders, gave him the ultimate gift by welcoming his first grandchild into the world.

Deiondra’s pregnancy had been a topic of much attention, especially considering the challenges she faced along the way. After navigating a difficult pregnancy, which was deemed high-risk due to her medical history, Deiondra, 32, gave birth to a healthy baby boy in Atlanta. She expressed her gratitude and joy on Instagram, writing,

“WE MADE IT YALL. Through every challenge, by the grace of God, WE MADE IT. This journey has been long, but seeing your face, my sweet baby boy, made every moment worthwhile. I love you so much, Baby Que.”

From the touching snapshots in the delivery room to Deiondra’s radiant smile, every detail added to the love and joy of the moment. In a heartwarming twist, the same doctor who delivered Deiondra three decades ago also brought her son into the world. All of this set the stage for Coach Prime’s excitement, which he made sure to share.

Grandpa Prime shares a heartfelt message welcoming his grandson

For Deiondra, the journey to motherhood was filled with challenges as she underwent multiple myomectomy surgeries to remove fibroid growths. Her recovery was very slow during that period, and she could barely move for weeks. Despite these obstacles, she maintained her strength and persevered, adding the title of a mother.

Weighing in at 6 lbs, 13 ounces, and measuring 18 inches long, “Baby Que” made his grand entrance, and not so surprisingly, Deion couldn’t wait to share the news.

During Friday’s press conference, Deion couldn’t hide his excitement, calling it a milestone like no other. He even shared how sharing his birthday with his grandson was the best gift he could have ever received. He said:

“That’s how good God is, like God would choose me on my birthday, for my daughter, for my kids to have their first child, the first time I’m a grandfather, on my birthday… Do you understand how beautiful that is? How much of a blessing that is?”

Notably, Jacquees also shared his excitement on Instagram with a carousel of pictures. He wrote in the caption, “God I thank you MY BIGGEST BLESSING TO DATE.”

Certainly one of the biggest milestones for the Sanders clan!