Tom Brady Admits He’s Under a Great Amount of Stress Amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors

Tom Brady is in perhaps the final year of his illustrious career, but off the field, he’s dealing with a lot of marital problems with Gisele Bündchen.

Brady and Gisele started to have problems recently after the star model had problems with the legendary quarterback’s decision to unretire.

She believed that it was time for him to give back to the family the way that she had done for so many years, and that, now especially, with his body not at the same level as before, he’d be more open to doing so.

However, as we all know, Brady only unretired for 40 days before making a return to the NFL scene. As fans of the game, it was a very popular decision, but otherwise, Gisele reportedly didn’t appreciate it.

The Buccaneers are off to a so-so start, and Brady has definitely looked a bit slower than he has in past years. He’s gotten off to one of his slowest starts. Even then though, he’s been very solid.

Tom Brady is stressed by the situation with Gisele Bündchen

Brady knows the struggles of being an NFL quarterback at 45 years old. Of course, there’s the physical side to it. Brady taking hits now versus when he was 20 years old is definitely different.

However, off the field as well, life may be hitting the ‘old’ man a little hard. “There’s things I’m going through in my 40s and it’s life,” Brady explained.

“And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that’s what we’re all trying to do. We’re trying to do it the best way we can.”

Brady’s situation is also taking a toll on his mental well-being, and the quarterback spoke to that as well. With the rise in awareness about athletes’ mental states affecting their day-to-day, Brady wasn’t shy to admit that there is a lot he has to tackle.

“I think you realize that there’s a lot, especially in today’s day and age, with how fast things are happening in life for all of us, and the amount of responsibilities we have.”

“You wake up every day trying to do the best you can do, understanding that life has its stresses,” Brady added. “And to deal with them with a great support system and understanding and having some introspectiveness in your life where you can look at yourself and say, ‘Where do I need to commit my time and energy to? And how can I lessen some of the stress and lessen the burden on me so that I can be good for people around me.’”

It is a tough business. Often, people forget that at the end of the day, athletes are just as much human as everyone else. Their physical gifts are something to marvel at, but otherwise, they go through a lot as well. Brady is at that stage right now where there is a lot of uncertainty in his life, and he needs to find ways to manage it all.

