“Doesn’t Let His Kids Speak for Themselves”: Fans Salty Over Deion Sanders’ Declaration on Shedeur & Shilo’s NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders has secured his name among the frontrunners in the 2024 NFL draft following a standout season with the Colorado Buffaloes. However, Deion Sanders has different plans in mind, preferring Shedeur and his brother to enter the draft at a later time.

As it turns out, Deion Sanders doesn’t want his two sons to enter the NFL draft in 2024 amid Colorado’s disappointing turnout this season and tough competition in the upcoming draft. He hasn’t yet disclosed the reason behind keeping his sons out of the draft. However, it could be his focus on building CU from the ground up next year or the possibility of a father-son journey to the NFL, with talks of Deion landing a head coach position.

This announcement sparked mixed reactions among fans, with some openly holding Deion accountable. Interestingly, others raised valid points as well.

Fans Pile on Deion Sanders Following the NFL Draft Announcement

Things turned around for Colorado after Deion Sanders took over the team and overhauled both the offense and defense. The team started the season with an impressive 4-2 record, then suffered three disappointing back-to-back losses, which sparked all sorts of speculation.

However, their star QB, Shedeur, has held his ground with a stellar season, throwing 2882 yards, 24 touchdowns, and only two interceptions. He has also accumulated a 70.1% completion percentage. Shilo has definitely turned some heads as well, adding 48 tackles and two forced fumbles to his tally.

With all this in mind, it’s safe to say fans expected the Sanders brothers to enter the NFL draft next season. A disappointed fan took to the comments to vent his frustration, writing, “Bro (Deion Sanders) doesn’t even let his kids speak for themselves.”

Another chimed in, commenting, “Nice, another season of a ton of hype again just to go 7-5.”

A confused fan wrote, “Why? Shedeur would be a top 5 pick this year.”

There were also a few that came in support of Coach Prime. One of them wrote, “Y’all love to hate on this family for no reason at all 😂.”

A supportive fan wrote, “Shedeur will go first round, Shilo can be a starter, backup at least. He plays hard, great tackle.”

Notably, some fans discussed Shilo’s age (24) and questioned why the star safety hasn’t yet entered the draft, noting that players his age are already dominating the league.

The speculations around the Sanders family have intensified as their bowl game dreams dwindle to almost no chance. With only three games left, all in unfavorable environments, CU needs to win at least two and maintain a .500 percentage to secure a bowl game. Coach Prime might already be planning for the upcoming season, with Shedeur by his side. What do you think?