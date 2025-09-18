“It Was the Philadelphia Eagles”: Cam Newton Says Shedeur Sanders Declined Offers From Two NFL Teams

Even though he’s at the bottom of his own depth chart, Shedeur Sanders continues to be one of the most discussed signal callers in the NFL today. The reality of Joe Flacco’s 40-year-old status is readily apparent, reflected by a winless record for the Cleveland Browns heading into Week 3.

Nevertheless, head coach Kevin Stefanski and co. seem to have no interest in Sanders fielding a regular-season snap, and now, once more, fans and pundits alike are calling for Sanders to find his way out of Cleveland.

According to Cam Newton, however, the rookie had multiple pathways towards escaping the Browns’ organization, yet he refused to take them.

“Per my sources,” Newton exclaimed, “It was three teams. The Cleveland Browns, with Andrew Berry being the GM. It was the Philadelphia Eagles, with Howie Roseman the general manager, and also, it was the Baltimore Ravens with Eric DeCosta.”

At the end of the day, it now seems as if Sanders being a backup QB was always inevitable. At which point, sitting behind either Jalen Hurts or Lamar Jackson, two of the most recognized signal callers of the modern era, would have obviously been much better than being a QB3 to Flacco and Dillon Gabriel.

“Why wouldn’t you go to Baltimore? If any team or any person can relate to a guy like Shedeur Sanders, it’s Lamar Jackson… His impact, in the state of Florida, is almost similar to the impact of a governor… He can relate to what Shedeur Sanders is going through, will go through, and prepare him to be a better player, not only on the field, but off the field,” Cam wondered.

According to the former face of the Carolina Panthers, joining up with the reigning Super Bowl MVP would have been a ‘no-brainer’ decision as well. The implication appears to be that Sanders made a blatant error, but Newton ultimately offered up a different perspective as to why the former Buffalo may have initially made the right choice.

“As a man in the United States of America, as a man in the world we live in today,” Newton began to proclaim, before highlighting the fact the Browns could offer one thing that both the Ravens and the Eagles couldn’t, a potential pathway to the QB1 spot.

“You have to do what’s best for you. Even if nobody agrees with it… It wasn’t that Shedeur said ‘I’m too good for Baltimore. I’m too good for Philly.’ Anybody in the NFL has this consistent thought, “I want to go to a team where I can play,” he explained.

Factor in that Newton’s ‘source’ also told him that Sanders simply had “too much respect” for both Jackson and Hurts to try and challenge them in any form, and perhaps the decision to say “yes” to Cleveland begins to make a bit more sense. It’s still a long shot for Sanders, but it gives him a shot nonetheless, and at this point in time, that’s all that the 23 year old seems to want.