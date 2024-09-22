Ohio State QB Will Howard’s Immediate Reaction to Pick vs Marshall — “Boundary Was Clouded”

Week 3 of college football kicked off this weekend and was a familiar scoreline for the Buckeyes. Ryan Day’s side kept their momentum going with a 49-13 victory, blowing Marshall Thundering Herd out of the water. Ohio scored 157 points in the last three matches, conceding only twenty.

Advertisement

The win over the Herd might seem easy on paper but the scoreline doesn’t tell us the whole story. Will Howard made a few mistakes, throwing a pick.

Going into his fifth season of CFB and first with the Buckeyes, Howard committed his first mistake as he left a little short on a deep ball to heavily marked Jeremiah Smith.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, the former Wildcat QB had no regret in throwing that pass, as he said that it was his only option:

“Sometimes things happen. Looking at the boundary was clouded, so I couldn’t throw the boundary. We were max protection, so I had three routes. It was either that or my vertical wrap and my vertical wrap was covered. That was really the only option I had.”

He pointed out that mistakes happen but despite the pick, he chose the best option according to the coverage. Ohio State’s shot-caller believed that he only had three options and since the boundary was well protected and vertical was covered, he had to go out to Smith.

Howard further stated that the plan was to make explosive plays throughout the week and he trusts in Smith’s ability to make plays. However, despite the pick, they were able to bounce back. Ohio State’s QB completed 16-20 passes for 275 yards and 2 TDs.

With run-game working for them at night, we might think that was the plan all along. But Howard believes that Chip Kelly’s offense relies on situational football and thinking about one play at a time.

Ohio is taking it one play at a time

Everything clicked for Ryan Day’s talented team, particularly in the run game, as they cruised to their third consecutive win of the season. Despite the success, Will Howard emphasized that they aren’t taking any victory for granted.

While he appreciated the run game finding its rhythm and easing his workload, Howard made it clear that their approach remains unchanged. They continue to rely on situational football, focusing on executing one play at a time.

“We’re just out there executing one play at a time and some plays you know they’re going to complain about that, but we don’t take wins for granted here…There is always more to improve upon and I think that’s the exciting thing.”

The Former Wildcat QB believes there is always room for improvement and that will be his motto for the rest of the season. That’s what keeps them on their toes.

Ohio State kept the ball for less than 24 minutes and made only 57 plays. But according to Ryan Day that was the plan- make explosive and big plays and keep the score going, even if it meant turning the ball over quickly. The Buckeyes had 280 rushing yards against the Herd, converting 23 First downs.

The offense averaged 10 yards per play and scored 7 TDs. They take on Michigan State next Saturday before taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes.