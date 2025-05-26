Jaxson Dart, Matthew Golden, Will Howard, and Others Share Their Picks for 2025 NFL Offensive & Defensive Rookies of the Year

Feb 1, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray holds the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year presented by Oakley during the NFL Honors awards presentation at Adrienne Arsht Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL rookie class comes with a lot less fanfare than the QB-heavy edition we saw in 2024. But there are still many exciting prospects to watch who could make a major impact as rookies.

There’s the top QB and No. 1 overall pick in Cam Ward. Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 pick Travis Hunter. The outspoken best edge rusher in the class in Abdul Carter. Polarizing QB Shedeur Sanders. And Heisman Trophy runner-up and 2,600-yard rusher Ashton Jeanty.

Some of these players, along with a few other notable draft picks from last month, were recently asked to make award predictions for the 2025 season. Unsurprisingly, most diplomatically chose teammates from their new franchises, though a few names kept coming up repeatedly.

Giants QB Jaxson Dart stated, “Skat’s (Giants RB Cam Skattebo) gonna win Offensive Rookie of the Year, and (Giants edge) Abdul (Carter) is gonna win Defensive Rookie of the Year.”

Skattebo then chimed in, saying, “Dart and Abdul.” Raiders WR Jack Bech then added, “You know I already gotta say for Offensive Rookie of the Year, it’s gonna be me or (Raiders RB) Ashton (Jeanty). For Defensive Rookie of the Year, I’d say Abdul, I think he’s gonna make some noise.”

Steelers QB Will Howard believes: “Offensive Rookie of the Year, Kaleb Johnson, Steelers running back… Defensive Rookie of the Year, Derrick Harmon, Steelers d-lineman.”

While those players were clearly relying on their media training to show love to their new teammates, some gave more honest answers. Packers wideout Matthew Golden and Cowboys back Jaydon Blue, for example, both picked themselves for OROY.

“I want the Offensive Rookie of the Year, that’s something I already wrote down on my mirror. I’m definitely coming for that. Ima go (Broncos CB) Jahdae Barron (for DROY),” said Golden, while Blue added,

“Offensive Rookie of the Year, I think that’ll be me. Defensive Rookie of the Year, Ima have to say Jahdae, I’m not just saying that because he played college with me, but man, he’s elite.”

Both Golden and Blue did pick cornerback Jahdae Barron for DROY, which was notable considering he doesn’t play for the Packers or Cowboys. However, college football fans will note that the trio were teammates at Texas last year.

Thirteen of the last 17 OROY awards have gone to a QB or WR. We have a feeling this year might be different. RB Ashton Jeanty is set to be a bell cow back for the Raiders, and we all know how Pete Carroll loves to run the ball.

Titans QB Cam Ward is the only other player with a clear path to the award. However, receivers facing less competition than Golden, such as the Panthers’ Tetairoa McMillan and the Bears’ Luther Burden III, could also be in the running.

On the defensive side, Abdul Carter seems like a strong favorite to win DPOY. He’ll be inserted into the starting lineup right away and should have plenty of opportunities to make splash plays as part of arguably the best defensive line in football.

Carter certainly won’t be facing many double teams, that’s for sure. Travis Hunter is a candidate for both awards, but we believe that actually makes it unlikely he wins either.