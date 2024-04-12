OJ Simpson NFL Stats: A Look at the Controversial RB’s Career Numbers

Dec 16, 1973; Flushing, NY, USA, FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills running back (32) O.J. Simpson breaks the single season NFL rushing with 2003 yards against the New York Jets at Shea Stadium. The Bills defeated the Jets 34-14. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK Most unbreakable records in Bills team history

OJ Simpson, an NFL star, whose murder trial had gripped the nation in 1995, died at 76, per reports from TMZ. He had 11 seasons with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers in the league, before his trial. Regarded as the 2nd in the NFL’s all-time rushing list after his retirement, his stats have sustained him at the 21st position. Here’s a look at his career.

OJ Simpson entered the league with high hopes after the 1969 AFL-NFL Common Draft, demanding one of the largest contracts worth $650,000. However, his first three seasons saw considerable struggles, yielding only 622 yards per season on average. Cut to 1972, Simpson saw a turn of fate, rushing for over 1,251 yards for the first time, the highest in the league. Next year, Simpson stepped a notch up by rushing for a total of 2,003 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning the NFL MVP Award for putting together such numbers in just 14 games.

The next three seasons saw him consistently crossing the 1,000 rushing yard mark with 1,817 yards and 16 touchdowns in 1975 and 1,503 yards and eight touchdowns in 1976. Proving his mettle year after year, got Simpson to pass Ken Williard as the rushing leader and remain atop until his retirement in 1979.

An injury cut short OJ Simpson’s 1977 season before he transitioned to his hometown team- the San Francisco 49ers in the 1978 season. His two seasons with the 49ers saw a total of 1,053 yards and four touchdowns, before his retirement in 1979. In totality, Simpson has 11,236 rushing yards, with an average of 1,540 rushing yards per game and four NFL rushing titles to boast. In a post, JPA Football paid tribute to OJ Simpson, highlighting more about his achievements in the NFL.

Simpson has remained one of the most coveted names in the NFL despite a chaotic personal trajectory. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985, his first year of eligibility for his achievements.

OJ Simpson Succumbs to Cancer at 76

OJ Simpson passed away in Las Vegas on Apr 10, after battling prostate cancer as confirmed by his attorney to TMZ and followed by a post from his official X (formerly Twitter) account. Delivering the somber news, his family posted a message from his official X account, writing,

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” adding, “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

OJ Simpson revealed the news of getting diagnosed with cancer in May last year while confirming going through chemotherapy via X. While also adding, ‘It looks like I beat it’, Simpson revealed no details of the ailment. Much followed in 2024, but the details remained unspecified until February with a message of ‘dealing with some issues but I think I’m just about over it’.