Four years back, Olivia Culpo, who recently tied the knot with 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, took part in a fun breakfast challenge on Gordon Ramsay’s YouTube show “Scrambled.” After the shoot, she hosted a 7-minute Q&A session with the celebrity chef for her own YouTube channel. During their conversation, Olivia didn’t miss the chance to pose a question to Gordon that resonates with breakfast lovers worldwide: What’s his secret for making perfect scrambled eggs?

In response, the renowned chef stressed that achieving flawless scrambled eggs demands patience and skill. He cautioned against adding salt at the start, as it could affect the texture and taste of the eggs, making them watery and dull. Instead, Ramsay suggested seasoning towards the end of cooking.

Starting with some butter in a pan on the heat, Ramsay uses a technique involving cooking on and off heat—60 seconds on, 60 seconds off. This gentle approach, similar to using a boiler, guarantees that the eggs cook uniformly without getting overdone.

In contrast to the traditional methods, Ramsay skips whisking the eggs beforehand. He cracks them into the pan and softly stirs with a spatula to maintain a velvety consistency throughout the cooking.

To enhance richness and stop the cooking process, Ramsay adds a teaspoon of Crème Fraîche at the end, which lends a subtle tanginess. Lastly, the chef adds chives and grated cheddar cheese as the finishing touches to his scrambled eggs.

“The most important thing about scrambled eggs is to stop them from overcooking, so I put a little teaspoon of Crème Fraîche at the end to give the eggs a bit of tartness. Then we finish them with fresh chives—nice and creamy and delicious,” Ramsay said, while sharing the secret.

Having recently tied the knot with Culpo, Christian McCaffrey can take a cue from his wifey’s conversation with Gordon to whip up flawless scrambled eggs for breakfast. She will, however, undoubtedly have her critic’s hat on, given her roots in the restaurant industry.

Yes, that’s right! Olivia comes from a family, deeply rooted in the restaurant sector. Her father, Peter Culpo, a well-known figure in the Boston dining scene, manages multiple eateries.

Since 2017, the Culpo family has introduced five restaurants in Rhode Island, each specializing in cuisines like homely dishes at The Back 40, coastal fare at Union & Main, as well as Lake Taco, Evies, and Black Oak Kitchen & Drink.

Turning back the discussion to the brief Q&A session, Olivia Culpo also discovered Gordon’s favorite festive dish.

Gordon Spills His Festive Favorite Dish to Olivia Culpo

As the conversation continued, Culpo asked Gordon about his preferred dish for special occasions like Thanksgiving or Christmas. In response, Ramsay enthusiastically shared that for him and his family, the Beef Wellington takes the spotlight.

“Having a huge family—five kids and an amazing wife—the big thing for us on a celebration like Thanksgiving or Christmas would have to be beef Wellington,” Ramsay said.

Gordon described it as a beef fillet encased in mushrooms, crepes, and puff pastry—a main dish that grabs everyone’s attention at the dining table. The celebrity chef mentioned that opting for the Beef Wellington instead of the usual turkey adds a twist to their holiday feasts, straying from the typical festive dishes.

Before wrapping up, Olivia and Gordon also discussed cooking tips, essential kitchen tools, and Ramsay’s family’s cooking customs.