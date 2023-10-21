“Don’t Come at Andy”: Travis Kelce Hilariously Defends Andy Reid as Jason Kelce Proposes the Idea of Putting Chiefs Coach in Game Gear

Picture this: NFL coaches donning full-player uniforms, right down to the cleats. Sounds amusing? This quirky vision isn’t a random thought but a rib-tickling topic stirred up by none other than the Kelce brothers, Travis and Jason, on their buzzing podcast ‘New Heights.’ The tradition of MLB team managers suiting up in full game attire, a practice they humorously suggested should extend to NFL coaches.

But the real hilarity ensued when Jason playfully pitched, seeing Chiefs coach Andy Reid in full football gear, pacing the sidelines. Quick to protect his coach’s dignity, Travis leaped to Reid’s defense, resulting in a comical exchange that left fans in stitches. This delightful shift from their routine discussions, which lately swirled around Travis’s high-profile love life, underscored the podcast’s charm, unpredictability, and the brothers’ knack for keeping things engagingly random.

The Sideline Fashion Debate Between Jason and Travis Kelce

The recent Instagram post by ‘New Heights Show‘ set the stage for this hilarious discourse, posing a question that tickled the funny bones of many: What if Chiefs‘ coach Andy Reid wore full game gear on the sidelines? The caption teased, “I’d pay good bucks to see coach Reid in a full uniform on Gameday😂😂,” echoing the cheeky challenge thrown by the Kelce brothers during their podcast.

It all started when Travis quizzically asked, “Do NFL coaches have to dress like players like baseball managers with jerseys and s**t?” Jason’s response highlighted the oddity of baseball managers’ attire, jokingly questioning the necessity of “baseball managers or baseball pants.” The conversation took a hilarious turn when they imagined their own coach, Andy Reid, donning football pants.

But Travis wasn’t having it, defending his coach with a playful warning: “C’mon man, you can’t come at my coach like that; it’s messed up. Can you imagine any coach in uniform? Don’t come at Andy.” Though the idea seemed far-fetched, it was clear that the brothers enjoyed this humorous banter, even suggesting that certain coaches like Dan Campbell might actually look good in a game uniform.

Kelce Brothers’ Passion For Rugby

Beyond the gridiron, there’s another sport that captivates the hearts of the Kelce brothers, and it’s not what you’d expect. Amidst recounting their father’s laughable run-in with Taylor Swift, Travis and Jason Kelce steered their latest “New Heights” dialogue towards the realms of rugby.

Known for their prowess in American football, it was a refreshing twist to hear the duo candidly divulge their admiration for a game that’s worlds apart yet strangely parallel to their own. The conversation took a passionate turn when Travis voiced an unfeigned desire: “I want to go and watch a game right now; I f**g love watching rugby.”

Their animated exchange didn’t just stop at the sport’s punishing nature. Travis, spiritedly envisioning himself in the thick of the fray, quipped, “I’d flank like a motherf***r.” It was a lighthearted yet telling moment, subtly unveiling a potential itch for more than just touchdowns.

Either way, this unexpected rugby rhapsody has added another layer to the public personas of the Kelce brothers. Beyond their on-field heroics and off-field charisma, we now see them as connoisseurs of courage in its rawest form.