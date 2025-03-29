Shedeur Sanders Gets Real About the Giants Signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston With a Top Pick in Hand

Many analysts projected Shedeur Sanders as the New York Giants’ pick at No. 3 in the 2025 NFL Draft. But then, within weeks, the Giants signed not one, but two veteran quarterbacks in Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, shaking up the conversation. Now, drafting Shedeur seems less likely, but if it still happens, the 23-year-old remains unfazed and ready for the challenge.

The Giants signed Winston to a two-year, $8 million deal on March 21, then a week later, followed up by adding Wilson on a one-year, $10.5 million contract, which can go up to $21 million with incentives. Despite this, some analysts still see Shedeur as a strong fit for the team.

After all, it’s Shedeur Sanders we’re talking about, the son of Deion “Primetime” Sanders. A large market like New York seems like a natural destination. Plus, he’d be a solid backup option if Russ or Jameis struggles hard midway through the season.

Of course, drafting a rookie quarterback after signing a veteran can stir up controversy. Just last year, the Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a massive four-year deal, only to draft Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick. In hindsight, it was a smart move. Cousins faded down the stretch, and the rookie flashed potential when given the opportunity.

It’s no wonder that Shedeur isn’t concerned. If the Giants call his name on draft night, he just wants his veteran teammates to be “open” and “chill” with him.

“I think it’s a good move for them,” Shedeur said of the Jameis and Russ signings. “Whatever QB room or whatever, I just hope everybody in there ain’t too serious. Just have a good vibe, friendly competition, it is what it is.”

It goes to show how selfless Shedeur can be. He could’ve made waves by saying he hopes the Giants pass on him or that he expects to beat out either QB for the job. Instead, he stayed humble, emphasizing that he just wants a good relationship with everyone in the QB room. And let’s not forget: one unnamed coach labeled him brash and arrogant during his NFL Combine interviews.

Shedeur also touched on the other team’s QB room that’s linked to him in the draft, the Las Vegas Raiders. They recently traded for Geno Smith and have a young backup they seem to like in Aiden O’Connell. When asked about his experience hanging out with Geno, given that the two had met for a workout in Miami once before, Shedeur had nothing but good things to say.

“Geno is cool. I knew him for a minute. But I was really excited when he went to the Raiders. Just having a conversation with him, and everything was cool. He’s somebody you could kick it with.”

It sounds like no matter where Shedeur gets drafted, he will be happy. The teams are narrowing down, too. The Giants and the Raiders seem like the leading contenders. The Titans sound like they’re content with selecting Cam Ward. But we’ll just have to wait and see what happens on D-Day. It’s only three and a half weeks away. Time to get excited, people!