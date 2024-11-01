mobile app bar

On3 Founder/CEO Tells Deion Sanders to “Mind Your Own Plate” After Parting Ways With Pro-Coach Prime Analyst

Suresh Menon
Published

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field.

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ever since ON3 Recruits’ fan favorite on-air talent, Philip Dukes, announced his exit from the media company, many have been left stunned by the news. Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has also expressed his bafflement over why the network decided to part ways with the recruiting analyst/host.

“What’s really going on? My man @DukestheScoop is a free agent I just heard,” Sanders wrote on X. He also urged other sports networks to consider hiring the on-air talent, while inquiring why ON3 decided to let him go.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Shannon Terry, On3’s Founder and CEO, gave a hostile reply to Coach Prime’s tweet. In a rather passive-aggressive tone, he asked Sanders to not meddle in his business.

He also clarified the exit of Dukes by noting that he had a fruitful talk with him before signing off on his release. Terry argued that the decision was best for both parties, adding that Deion didn’t need to worry. Especially since ON3 is doing well and has a plan.

Replying to a legend like Deion Sanders with such hostility when he had no ill intentions is very disrespectful. So, it was no surprise to see Coach Prime’s eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., take to X to send warning shots toward Terry. “Watch your tone,” warned Sanders Jr.

Few might agree with Shannon Terry that this is not Coach Prime’s business. However, when one introspects on the entire situation, things aren’t as black and white as they seem.

Was Philips Dukes unfairly fired?

For many Colorado Buffs supporters, Philips Dukes was one of their favorite reporters because of the high praise he had for their team and their personnel.

As per internet sleuths, however, this was the beginning of the end of Dukes’ ON3 career. Fans reportedly started bombarding his YouTube videos, praising him for his work, but at the same time, discrediting his organization for being overly critical of Sanders & Co.

The final nail in the coffin apparently came during Dukes’ latest media appearance, where he revealed that he received a private tour of the Buffs’ facilities. This naturally led him to shower even more praise on Coach Sanders and the team.

However, when asked about his visit, Dukes remained strictly professional and tight-lipped. Cut to an hour later, and Shannon Terry’s company bid adieu to Dukes.

While this is all fan speculation at this point, it’s interesting to note that there is so much smoke about Dukes’ pro-Sanders voice being the reason for his ouster at ON3.

So far, we have no clarity from both sides on the exact reason why they decided to part ways. But based on Shannon Terry’s aggressive reply to Deion Sanders, it wouldn’t be a shocker to say that the organization might have gotten tired of Dukes being the black sheep of the organization.

As several fans noted, he was on a different wavelength from his peers at ON3.

