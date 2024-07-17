One Day After Calling Out Paul Finebaum, Deion Sanders Divides People Into Three Categories

When Deion Sanders took on a coaching role in Boulder, many expected him to revolutionize the traditional standards in college football. However, he has yet to meet the high expectations set by his illustrious playing career. Consequently, critics like Paul Finebaum have begun taking jabs at the head coach. Now, questions arise: Is Sanders responding with cryptic messages aimed at the former columnist?

In his inaugural press conference as the CU Buffs HC, Sanders succinctly outlined his primary objective with a single word — “Win.” Since then, the Buffs have failed to impress critics like Finebaum, securing a below-average 4-8 record last season.

During a recent banter session, the former columnist expressed that he is not quite sure if “Deion Sanders is ever going to get them [Buffs] to the playoffs..” While Sanders did reply to Finebaum by saying it’s the analyst’s anger and hostility speaking, his latest post on “X” has potentially given an insight into what the head coach feels about Finebaum’s rant.

In his latest tweet, Sanders categorized individuals into three groups — ones who let their words speak louder than their actions, those who simply report about the achievers, and those who don’t care about the world and achieve things themselves. Coach Prime, through the categorization, urged people to be in the third category and make the most of life.

“Some of us talk about doing things & never do it. Some of us talk about those who actually do things. Lastly there are some that just do their thang & ain’t influenced by either. Where do u stand? Your clock it ticking & life ain’t waiting on u. Do Something!”

While this tweet appears quite typical, Prime’s second categorization is intriguing. A common critique leveled by athletes against sports media analysts focuses on the analysts’ lack of sporting achievements. Athletes often question why they should heed criticism from someone who has never set foot on the field.

While this could be seen as a forced comparison between Sanders and Finebaum, Coach Prime has frequently demonstrated how he uses criticism as motivation for success. Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising if Sanders’ cryptic categorization holds a subtle message aimed at Finebaum.

Luckily for the two-time Super Bowl champ, multiple fans and analysts joined in support to defend him from the veteran analysts’ harsh claims.

RG III Comes in Support of Deion Sanders

Sanders, with his impeccable on-field performances and motivational persona, has inspired many. Hence, it’s no surprise to see many TV broadcasters like RGIII rushing into his defense.

After Finebaum blasted Sanders’ prospects with Buffs and called them irrelevant, RG III quickly shut the veteran analyst up with a live TV response and a tweet on “X”.

The former Washington player was baffled by Finebaum’s verdict and reminded him how Colorado has been breaking viewership records since last year. RGIII also reminisced about countless accounts of college players expressing extra motivation against the Buffs due to the massive eyeballs that will be on them when playing against Sanders’ side.

Lastly, the former NFL superstar asked the veteran analyst a simple question — how can a team with two potential first-draft picks in Shedeur and Travis, along with a coach like Deion Sanders, be irrelevant?

Arguably, RGIII won Coach Prime and Buffs fans’ hearts with this passionate response against a criticism filled with nostalgia and the hierarchy of the past. Times have changed. Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, and the other traditional college powerhouses are today being rivaled by Colorado in multiple aspects, thanks to Sanders.

From viewership, sponsors, and personnel, Sanders’ involvement has been massive. If he manages to achieve an impressive resume of results this time, it will be hard not to place the Buffs among the traditional big boys.