One NFL Team Has Everything CeeDee Lamb Is Missing With Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys might be in for a rough ride if they consider the trade scenario Bleacher Report proposed. The sports media website suggested that CeeDee Lamb would be a great fit in New England, given that his current situation in Dallas isn’t looking ideal. It could also be a win-win for America’s Team, as they would receive several solid draft picks and a receiver in exchange.

For starters, the Cowboys would receive a 2025 first-round pick, a 2025 third-round pick, a 2026 third-round pick, and Patriots rookie Javon Baker from the fourth round.

#Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is looking for a big contract and the #Patriots can give him exactly what he wants and more.@BleacherReport threw out this trade scenario between New England and Dallas — would you be comfortable with the team making this trade? pic.twitter.com/sDGKCXnV5x — Carlos Talks Pats (@LosTalksPats) August 10, 2024

However, for anyone familiar with the team dynamics, it’s clear that losing Lamb could spell disaster for Dallas, both now and in the long term. Let’s start with what CeeDee brings to the table.

The guy’s a Pro Bowl regular, leading the NFL with 135 receptions last year and racking up nearly 1,750 receiving yards. He’s the Cowboys’ go-to weapon, especially when Dak Prescott needs to make a big play. Trading Lamb would leave the Cowboys with a gaping hole in their offense.

On the flip side, the Patriots are in a prime position to give Lamb exactly what he’s looking for and that is a big payday. With plenty of cap space and a young roster, New England can not only afford to pay Lamb but also give him the leadership role in an offense that desperately needs a number-one receiver.

For Dallas, this trade would be another chapter in their frustrating trend of letting top talent slip through their fingers, and many analysts are already raising alarms for them.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson discuss Dallas Cowboys’ need for urgency

During a lively conversation on ‘Nightcap,’ Ocho didn’t shy away from throwing some serious shade on the Cowboys’ front office, especially due to their approach to contract talks with CeeDee Lamb.

It’s hard to argue with his point as well. Historically, the Cowboys have struggled to lock down their star players when it counts, and the latest drama with Lamb is already déjà vu for the onlookers.

Ezekiel Elliott faced a similar issue, and even Dak Prescott had to practically pull teeth to get his deal done. Now, here we are with CeeDee, one of the most explosive receivers in the league, holding out during camp due to Jerry Jones’ lack of urgency.

And Ocho is fed up with it:

“I wouldn’t be surprised if maybe in a few days, CeeDee Lamb comes out and says he wants to be traded. I wouldn’t be surprised… Especially when the owner… you don’t say stuff like that. You don’t do that.”

Shannon Sharpe also weighed in, comparing this situation to how previous Cowboys stars like Tony Romo and Jason Witten were treated.

Jerry was quick to take care of Romo and Witten, but for Dak, Parsons, Zeke, and now Lamb, the Cowboys’ front office seems to be playing a different game.

Ocho even went as far as to suggest that Lamb might ask for a trade if things don’t change soon. And honestly, who could blame him? If you’re one of the best in the game and your team’s owner isn’t showing any urgency to secure your future, why stick around?

For now, there are many questions in the air. However, the near future for the Cowboys looks as troubling as it can be, and only Jones could fix it—something he assured the fanbase he would address this offseason.