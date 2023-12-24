One Year After Aping His Eating Routine, Celebrity Chef Gives Tom Brady a Chance at Cheese

YouTube Celebrity Chef Nick DiGiovanni followed Brady’s diet a year ago in an interesting episode on his YouTube channel. However, he is back again with Brady, but this time the seven-time Super Bowl champion enters the challenge of tasting a delicious pizza from one of the most famous restaurants in Italy.

Advertisement

Chef Nick DiGiovanni is on a mission to contact 100 celebrities via Instagram asking them to rate world-famous culinary creations. Tom Brady was among those celebrities who responded swiftly to his message requesting a slice of pizza. Nick wasting no time, flew to Italy, to bring a pizza from the world’s top-rated pizzeria, Emerson Jelle.

Advertisement

Nick presented the Pizza to Brady and explained its freshness, despite reheating it after the long journey it covered. The former New England Patriots QB is known for his disciplined diet and expressed his pizza preference as crunchy but not too thick with a slightly sweet dough.

There is a popular belief that Brady keeps distance from certain foods, but in the video, he admitted his love for pizza but also stated he rarely eats cheese. Brady was asked to rate the renowned Italian pizza and despite enjoying it, he gave it a modest rating of 7.0.

Yet, the most interesting aspect is that Tom Brady, renowned as the “avocado god” and known for strictly following a disciplined diet, surprised everyone by eating a pizza, which he himself considers unhealthy.

Eating Like Tom Brady

A year ago, Chef Nick DiGiovanni, in a video on his official YouTube channel decided to take on a challenge to eat just like Tom Brady for an entire day. In the video, he asked Brady himself, what his perfect meal for a day would look like.

Brady outlined a meal plan for him suggesting he prefers a protein smoothie to kick-start his day. For lunch, he eats a tuna wrap and finally, for dinner, he recommends serving fish paired with vegetable salads. However, Nick went ahead and asked about his preferred sweet dish, to which everyone knew the answer – Avocado ice cream.

Advertisement

DiGiovanni tried making all the dishes that Brady suggested for a day and gave them each a score out of 10 based on how much he liked them. First up was the protein smoothie, which he thought was a bit too rich and had a weird flavor. He gave it a 5 out of 10.

Nick wasn’t impressed by the Tuna Wrap either and rated it 4.2 out of 10. However, he felt the wrap deserved better. Although he liked what was for dinner and rated the fish with a veggie salad with 7.7. Finally, the chef made Brady’s favorite, avocado ice cream, and stated it felt healthy and was far better than the smoothie he tried before, He gave the ice cream 6.8 out of 10.