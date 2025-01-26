“Only Cure Is More Video of Fans”: Suffering From a Fever, Kansas City Mayor Is Hyped for Enthusiastic Chiefs Fans Tailgating Before the Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this Sunday on the road. The excitement is so massive that home fans (wearing their red colors) are already lining up outside Arrowhead Stadium before sunrise. A video showing hundreds of them waiting in cars to tailgate naturally caught the attention of the Mayor of Kansas City, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his admiration for the Chiefs Kingdom’s enthusiasm for their team.

So, where did the video come from if everyone was stuck waiting in stadium traffic? Chiefs grounds crew member Alec Wickey shot the video, as he’s allowed to use the special, empty line that gets him to the stadium faster. He does have to prepare the venue for the game, so it makes sense.

On his way, he recorded the video, featuring hundreds of KC fans lined up outside Arrowhead. It’s a die-hard fanbase that did the same thing last weekend against the Texans.

The craziest part is that the video was posted around 5 AM, even though the game doesn’t start until 5:30 PM. However, to be fair, gameday is an all-day affair for some Chiefs fans during the playoffs.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, or Mayor Q as he goes by, saw the video and decided to quote-tweet a fun response:

“I’ve got a fever and the only cure is more video of fans lined up hours before the Arrowhead parking lot gates open, which is hours before the stadium gates open, which is hours before the game actually starts. Love the Chiefs Kingdom.”

Mayor Q has been a lifelong fan of the city’s sports teams. In 2024, he passionately fought to keep the Royals as the city’s MLB team after they threatened to move from Kansas due to a new ballpark dispute. It just goes to show that Q is a sports fan through and through.

His hype post naturally caught the attention of some KC fans. Some urged the stadium-goers to be loud, as the upcoming game won’t be easy, while others were simply showing love and respect to the tailgaters.

It seems as though Chiefs Kingdom is ready and psyched ahead of the AFC Championship game. If their team can manage to get a win today, they would become the fourth NFL team to ever reach three straight Super Bowls. They would also put themselves in a position to become the first team to ever win three straight Super Bowls — a three-peat.

The Miami Dolphins appeared in three straight Super Bowls from 1971 to 73. They lost the first, but won the latter two with Don Shula at head coach. The Buffalo Bills became the second team to achieve the feat, going to four straight Super Bowls from 1990 to 93. Unfortunately, they lost every single one. The final team to go to three straight Super Bowls was the Patriots from 2016 to 18, but they sandwiched a loss in between the two wins.

We’ll see if the noise from Chiefs Kingdom can help push them over the top. While many fans outside the fanbase are eager to see a new team advance to the big game, those within the base want no such thing. They’re ready to watch Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid lead the team to the Super Bowl once again — not just for a third straight time, but for the fifth time in six seasons.