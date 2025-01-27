Patrick Mahomes’ Father Trolls Buffalo Bills Fans After His Son Denies Them Another Ticket to the Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes has been proving he owns this era of football since the turn of the decade. No one can deny him a Super Bowl spot as he’s heading to his third straight and fifth in six seasons. On his way there, he defeated Josh Allen and the Bills for the fourth consecutive time in the playoffs. Mahomes’ dominance over the Bills has even led his father to poke fun at the long-suffering fanbase.

Patrick’s father, Pat Mahomes, seems to be incredibly proud of his son, as he often tweets and posts about his football games. He was in attendance at Arrowhead on Sunday, where he got to watch his son craft another playoff masterpiece. After the game, he got to go on the field and take pics with his family.

However, the following day, it seems Mahomes’ dad had some fun trolling the Bills fanbase. He woke up with trouble on his mind and tweeted, “Today is a great day to not be from Buffalo…”

It seems Pat is having his share of fun at the expense of the Bills Mafia — an avidly passionate fanbase known for jumping through tables during tailgates. It’s always risky to poke the mafia, but they seemed rather subdued in the comment section. If anything, Chiefs Kingdom owned it.

One salty Bills fan made his way into the comments, though. They decided to bring up Mahomes Sr’s criminal history as a clapback.

Although, the history is one we are all well aware of at this point, Mahomes’ father was booked with a DWI charge just days before the Super Bowl in 2018. After the news was revealed, people started digging and found he had multiple DWI charges over the prior 15 years. Ultimately, he was sentenced to five years of probation and served 40 days in a county jail.

It’s a side of Mahomes’ father that led to his parent’s eventual divorce in 2006, along with other factors. Since then, the couple have remained in support of each other as parents to their children, but they were never spotted in the same room together. Well, we can finally set that notion aside as the two snapped a pic together following the Chiefs’ win. Although, Mahomes Sr. didn’t look too happy.

It’s easy to poke fun at the Bills Mafia like Pat Sr. did following the win. They’re a loud fanbase in an area of the US that not many people choose to reside in. They also have some questionable pregame acts that you will see if you go to one of their tailgates.

Patrick’s wife, Brittany, was left disgusted by one of these acts, allegedly by a Bills fan. She posted a disturbing photo of a Mahomes-like muppet being hung by the neck at a Bills tailgate, praying that they do better next time.

Her caption read, “Do you remember this Buffalo? Absolutely disgusting… So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people.”

Sports are emotional. When a game like that unfolds, a lot of emotion will come with it—both good and bad. It’s important to recognize that not every fan shares or agrees with the views of other fellow supporters.

That being said, Buffalo is a fanbase that has endured a lot of pain since the ’90s. While trolling them can be fun, they should be left alone for the time being.