Andrew Luck, Ben Roethlisberger & Which Other Quarterbacks Has Patrick Mahomes Beaten in His Notable Playoff Dominance?

Patrick Mahomes had a blast at Baltimore, beating the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens in their home with a 17-10 final tally. Jackson mostly ruled the odds with a 64.5 QBR against Mahomes with a 63 QBR. But, he has now joined the list of quarterbacks defeated by Mahomes in the playoffs. Mahomes now rules the list against 12 quarterbacks who have suffered the wrath of his playoff dominance.

Patrick Mahomes recently defeated Josh Allen who, despite his rushing game, suffered a loss at the Divisional Round. Preceding him was Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a 26-7 Wild Card Round matchup at the Arrowhead amidst freezing temperatures. The last postseason saw Mahomes rule over Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) in the Divisional Round, Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) in the Conference Championship, and Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) in the Super Bowl LVII. The others who have graced this list in past years are Joe Roethlisberger, Deshaun Watson, and Ryan Tannehill. Then there’s Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo, the latter facing Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV.

While the Chiefs are Super Bowl-bound again, these are unforgettable wins for Mahomes. This includes his appearance against Jalen Hurts at the Super Bowl LVII. Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP, completing 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. But, the Eagles who lost saw the first quarterback to rush for three scores in a Super Bowl. Competing for the win, Hurts completed 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards, a touchdown. He had 15 carries for 70 yards, and three touchdowns with a 103.4 passer rating in one of his best career performances.

Mahomes has two Super Bowl rings, the other one won against Jimmy Garoppolo in Super Bowl LIV. Garoppolo, who emerged as the 49ers’ keystone, led his team to their seventh Super Bowl appearance. However, he trailed behind Mahomes completing 20 out of 31 passes for 219 YDS and 1 touchdown. Patrick Mahomes, on the other hand, secured a victory completing 26 out of 42 for 286 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had 29 rushing yards and 1 rushing touchdown to boast.

Now with an upcoming Super Bowl LVIII performance, Mahomes is expected to elevate his record. His standing compared to legends like Joe Montana and Tom Brady can help him with the right motivation.

Can Patrick Mahomes Overtake All Time Legends?

Patrick Mahomes had a great display leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 17-10 AFC Championship victory against the Baltimore Ravens. This win secures the Chiefs’ fourth Super Bowl appearance in five seasons, highlighting Patrick Mahomes’ incredible impact.

The 28-year-old quarterback has two season MVP titles, two Super Bowls, and two SB MVP titles on his resume. In contrast, the seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has three MVP titles with the first-ever unanimous MVP title in NFL history. He also has five Super Bowl MVP titles, surpassing Joe Montana who became the first player to be named Super Bowl MVP thrice. Montana also has the four regular season MVP titles, one less than Peyton Manning who rules the standing with five such titles.

As we approach the Super Bowl LVIII, Mahomes’ playoff stats tell a compelling story. In his first 17 playoff starts, Mahomes has a 67.4% completion rate, 4,802 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions, amounting to a 106.3 QB rating. He still has a long way to go against Tom Brady who has started 48 games in his 23 seasons in the NFL. Brady has a passer rating of 89.8 with 13,400 yards and 88 touchdowns with 40 interceptions in his playoff career. Montana surpasses Brady with a 95.6 passer rating but trails back with 5,772 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions in 23 playoff games.

As compared to Mahomes to the legendary quarterbacks before the age of 29, his record outshines both Brady’s and Montana’s at similar stages in their careers. This presents the Chiefs’ quarterback with an opportunity to break more records in a quest to have glorious numbers to himself.

Patrick Mahomes has a great journey ahead, with his closest quest being at the Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024, at the Allegiant Stadium. Whether the Chiefs secure a victory or not, Mahomes is well on his way to challenging the records of all-time greats. The question is will he be able to add Brock Purdy to the list of quarterbacks who lost in playoffs? The answers shall arrive in time.