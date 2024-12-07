“Only Receiver Better Than My Brother Was Jerry Rice”: Shannon Sharpe Gives All the Reasons Why Sterling Sharpe Should Be an NFL Hall of Famer

Without a doubt, Shannon Sharpe is the most revered and popular member of his household. Even so, the Nightcap host believes that his brother, Sterling Sharpe, deserves equal respect, especially after making it as a senior finalist in the NFL Hall of Fame class of 2025.

In a recent edition of the Nightcap, Shannon boldly claimed that during the seven years Sterling played for the Packers as a receiver, Jerry Rice was the only player better than his younger brother in his position. He thus backed his brother to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame by listing down some impressive stats.

“He was a Triple Crown winner, he’s one of six guys to lead the league in catches, touchdowns and yards. He led the league in catches three times, he led the league in touchdowns twice, led the league in yards once… you see [he achieved] those numbers in seven seasons.”

Shannon backed his brother’s case further by noting that the accolades and the achievements his brother accumulated in his seven-year career were far superior to what his peers like Antonio Freeman and Robert Brooks did.

He then urged the NFL community to check Jerry’s stats from 1988 to 1994 to conclude that no one was better than his brother except the 49ers legend.

“The only receiver that you could say was better than my brother was Jerry and he was right there. Go look at Jerry’s numbers for seven years that my brother played from 88 to 94. And compare receivers that’s in the Hall of Fame, look at their numbers from 88 to 94, look at my brothers and look at Jerry’s numbers.”

While Shannon is mostly right here, the analyst made a small error by calling Jerry the only better receiver in Sterling’s seven-year career. Statistically, there is one more receiver who finished ahead of Sterling in receiving yards during his career – Henry Ellard.

But when it comes to receptions and touchdowns, Shannon is completely right in calling Jerry the only better receiver than Sterling. Does this mean that Sterling deserves the Hall of Fame induction the most? Honestly, it’s tricky to answer.

On one side, Sterling is a 3x All-Pro and 5x Pro Bowler who was the first receiver to go consecutive seasons with 100 catches. 65 TDs, 595 receptions, and 8,134 yards in the span of seven years is truly unreal. But this is also where the issue lies – seven years.

When the greats of this league like Tom Brady and Jerry Rice put up these numbers for 20+ seasons, it’s hard to put Sterling Sharpe in their category with all due respect.

Yes, he was forced to retire, but longevity really is a big metric when it comes to an insanely physical sport like the NFL. But the promise shown by Sterling in those seven years should also not be disregarded.

Safe to say, the NFL Hall of Fame jury has a very intriguing decision to make.