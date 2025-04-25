“Only to See Travis Hunter Go 2nd Overall”: Shedeur Sanders’ Custom-Made Room Especially Built for Draft is Going Crazy Viral

There was never any doubt that Travis Hunter would be a top-five pick after winning the Heisman Trophy and declaring for the NFL Draft—and that’s exactly how it played out. While he didn’t land in Cleveland as many had predicted, he still went 2nd overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Many expected his quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, to follow a similar path—until things took a turn after the NFL Combine.

Now, with 1st round almost over, Shedeur is still waiting to hear his name called. For someone once viewed as a top-10 lock, it’s been a surprising—and humbling—draft night.

To make matters worse, Shedeur had a custom-made room built for draft night, fully branded with his “Legendary” logo. The space featured an armoire lined with caps from all 32 NFL teams and looked like it came with a hefty price tag. A video tour of the setup has since gone viral, but not for the reasons he might’ve hoped.

Fans weren’t kind in their reactions. Many criticized the lavish display, calling it overconfident and premature. Some contrasted it with Travis Hunter’s more grounded approach—showing up at the draft without fanfare and still going No. 2 overall. Others mocked Shedeur for spending so much money on a room without securing a team, using it as a symbol of misplaced priorities.

The backlash didn’t stop there. Some fans took aim at his “Legendary” brand, arguing there was nothing legendary about a 13-12 college record. Comments poured in, labeling the display as delusional and fueled by ego. One fan even suggested his flashy personality and over-the-top image are part of why teams may be hesitant.

Only to See Travis Hunter Go 2nd Overall — NFL World, What’s Up?? (@Whats_Up_NFL) April 25, 2025

Another chimed in and added,

A custom built room just to not get drafted seems wasteful — Danny Dip Buyer (@DannyDipBuyer) April 25, 2025

A user commented,

Hmm. I wonder who in the world encourages this kid to think he’s “Legendary” with a 13-12 record and 0 bowl wins? — Richie Whitt (@richiewhitt) April 24, 2025

A few took things further, wishing he would become a bust—a harsh sentiment in what’s supposed to be one of the most memorable nights of a young player’s life.

Is that why he doesn’t fall in good graces with people? — BetOnline (@BetOnline_ag) April 24, 2025

Others said,

Anyone else hope this dude is a bust? — OC Scanner (@OC_Scanner) April 24, 2025

With the Giants trading back into the first round to select Jaxson Dart, it’s clear that New York is no longer a landing spot for Shedeur Sanders. So, where does he go from here?

There are still several teams in need of a quarterback—namely the Browns, Saints, and Steelers—all of whom could be eyeing Sanders in the second round.

Cleveland looks like a strong possibility. The Browns hold two early second-round picks at No. 33 and No. 36, giving them flexibility to make a move. The Saints, who used their first-round pick on offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr., still hold the 40th overall selection. With protection in place, they might be inclined to add a quarterback to the mix.

And if both Cleveland and New Orleans pass? Don’t count out Pittsburgh. The Steelers are still in the market for a long-term answer under center, and Sanders could be a compelling option. The Rams traded out of first round, are also an outside shout.