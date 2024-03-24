“Other Than Trav”: Patrick Mahomes Takes a Cheeky Dig at Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Travis Kelce

The Chiefs and their star QB Patrick Mahomes are excited and optimistic about their new signing, Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown. Hollywood, a standout wide receiver, signed a one-year, $11 million deal with $7 million in guaranteed money. The deal has been lauded as a bargain for a receiver, especially in this market.

Recently, in an interview by FOX4KC reporter PJ Green at the 101 Awards, Mahomes was asked about his plans for the off-season and what he noticed about Brown while working with him briefly. The 2-time NFL MVP stated that the duo took some time off but are already working together after regrouping in Texas.

During their meet and greet and workout sessions, Mahomes is already very impressed by Brown’s insatiable hunger for success and victory. Patrick asserted that the new signing showed his willingness to be part of something significant and notable. During the interview, Mahomes also poked fun at Travis’s age by joking that they have a young team only, with the exception of Kelce, now famously known as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

” I’ve been impressed by how hungry he’s been. You can tell he wants it,” Mahomes said. “He wants to win. You can tell he wants to be a part of something that’s special, part of greatness. We are trying to build that here. We believe that we started it, we want to continue that. We still have a young team other than Trav. So if can continue to build this with lot of people that are hungry and want to win, we can keep this thing going.”

Despite a little jab about his age, Travis Kelce is still a mile beyond every other Tight End in the league and still has a lot left in the tank. Despite slowing at the tail end of the last regular season, the future Hall of Famer came alive during the playoffs and stepped up when his team needed him the most. Most TEs see a spark downfall in performance after 31 years of age, but he didn’t. Since turning thirty-one, Kelce has 4863 yards and 37 TDs. Despite not getting 1000 yards last season for the first time after 7 seasons, he still delivered during the playoffs with a record-breaking 32 receptions for 355 yards — all alongside his partner in crime, Patrick Mahomes.

However, Mahomes and Kelce are taking their partnership off the field too, as the pair recently announced their decision to enter into a business venture together.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are Opening a Restaurant Together

Travis Kelce and Mahomes had incredible partnership and chemistry with each other ever since the 2-time NFL MVP entered the league in 2017. However, they have decided to take it to the next level by taking it beyond the field, as the star QB-TE duo plans to open a restaurant together in Kansas City.

As per Fox4KC, the new venture is a steakhouse, named 1587 Prime. The steakhouse is located inside the Loew’s Hotel in Kansas City and will be inaugurated in the spring of next year. The Steakhouse would be accessed by street, stretching across 10,000 square feet across two floors. While the Chiefs’ shot-caller refused to divulge the options on the menu, he however vouched to keep it inexpensive. When asked about how they came up with it, Mahomes stated that Kelce and he had been playing with this idea for a while because they love the idea of restaurants bringing everyone together and there is no place they rather open than Kansas City. He said,

“Me and Travis been working on it for a while. We always see these restaurants and we have a love for bringing people together. I think the biggest thing for us is we’re gonna do whatever we can to keep bringing people together and what better place than Kansas City?”

The Chiefs will be hoping that Mahomes and Travis can continue this partnership on the field for a long time. The signing of Brown shows a real intent as he will provide Kansas City with something different from what Rashee Rice and Kelce provide. It will also reduce the burden on their star TE, who will turn 35 during the next season.