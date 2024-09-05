Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown Reflects on Missing Season Opener Against Former Team Baltimore Ravens

The Chiefs Kingdom is buzzing with anticipation as their team prepares to face the Ravens in today’s 2024 NFL season opener. However, the excitement is slightly dampened by the news that Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown will be sidelined due to a shoulder injury. As a former Raven, Brown’s matchup against his old team had been eagerly awaited by fans.

However, Brown seems to be taking this setback in stride. In his appearance on the Arrowhead Addict podcast, the star wideout shared that while the season opener is important, he isn’t going to be overly focused on just one game. The season is long, and he intends to come back stronger as soon as possible.

As Brown explained:

“I’m ready for the season, been doing a good job. I mean, it’s a long season and I feel like I’m in my sixth season now, so, it’s a week one game, nothing can get me too high or too low. It’s a long season. I’m really not tripping about it.”

But it’s not like Brown’s experience with the Ravens won’t prove invaluable from the sidelines. During his three-year stint in Baltimore, he consistently improved his game. His breakout year came in 2021, when he hauled in 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns, establishing himself as a key target for Lamar Jackson.

Now with the Chiefs, Brown has been working on building similar chemistry with Patrick Mahomes. And this budding connection has Chiefs fans eager to see how it translates on the field.

Hollywood Brown raves about his connection with Mahomes

When Marquise Brown joined the Chiefs, social media buzzed with speculation about how soon he would build a connection with his new QB, something that typically takes time to develop.

During his “Arrowhead Addict” interview, Brown went on to shed light on this budding partnership. The former Ravens WR revealed that after some throwing sessions in Texas with Mahomes, he noticed that they share a similar mindset.

The wide receiver further explained:

“Something that I learned quickly, ‘Oh! Like this guy sees the game like very well, like, you’re eligible for any throw, no matter what where you at on the field.’ He sees it and I see it. So, that’s kind of how you know we started building that chemistry.”

While Brown’s debut in Chiefs red is on hold due to injury, the team’s offensive arsenal remains formidable. Rashee Rice and the ever-reliable Travis Kelce will likely be Mahomes’ primary targets. Adding to the excitement would be the first-round pick Xavier Worthy who is expected to make his NFL regular season debut.

Brown, however, will miss a couple of weeks, with a possible return in Week 2 against the Bengals or Week 3 facing the Falcons.