Packers Preston Smith Tweets Over Montez Sweat’s Dreams of Bears Winning Against Green Bay

It has been one thousand nine hundred and forty-four days since the Chicago Bears beat their arch-rivals, the Green Bay Packers. They have since gone 4-26 in their last 30 meetings with the Pack. The Rivalry which dates back to 1920, is one of the oldest and storied rivalries in the NFL. While the overall record is close, 107-95-6 in favor of the Green and Golden, the recent history hasn’t been kind to Chicago, giving the Cheeseheads bragging rights.

Naturally, Bears defensive end, Montez Sweat can’t take it anymore. During a recent episode of the Green Light podcast, Sweat revealed the Bear’s plans for next season, and asserted that they have to get the bragging rights over their arch-rivals to change this lopsided rivalry. Sweat said,

” I mean every year the goal is to get a Super Bowl. But I think, honestly I mean, we want to win the division of course. That’s the goal. I am not losing to Green Bay this year. I can’t do it, I can’t do it, man. I am not losing to Green Bay this year and we gonna create a real rivalry over there. I got some guys, Kesean, and Preston over there. Rashan Gary is a friend of mine, so we’re going to get out there.”

However, Sweat’s friend and Packers linebacker Preston Smith disagrees. Tagging Sweat on MLFootball X’s (formerly Twitter) post, he wrote that Green Bay’s victory over Chicago is certain and nothing is going to change next year. So Sweat should get ready to lose again.

“Yes you are bro so get ready”

The Packs have won the last 10 straight meetings, their biggest winning streak with the last victory coming on the 7th of January 2024, with Green Bay winning 17-9. However, there is a belief that the right recruitment this year and the coming of the star QB Caleb Williams might change that. But standing in his way is Packers star QB Jordan Love.

Caleb Williams Vs Jordan Love Stats

The Packers haven’t missed a beat when it comes to drafting franchise QBs, with Jordan Love the latest in the list. Love was drafted by the Packs in the 2020 Draft as their 26th pick. Coming from Utah State, he redshirted his career, before finally getting game time as a freshman. As per Sports Reference, the QB played in 12 games in his freshmen year, starting the last six and throwing for 1631 yards with 8 TDs and 6 picks.

As a sophomore, Love started all 13 games and had 3567 yards with 32 TDs. Many expected him to declare for the draft but he returned for another year, only for his performance to decline. In his final year, the QB threw for a respectable 3402 yards. However, his TDs declined to 20 and he suffered a career-high 17 interceptions.

Nevertheless, Love completed his college career passing for 8,600 yards, 60 TDs, and 29 picks. Moreover, unlike Caleb Williams, he completed every drill in the Combine.

Caleb Williams, the expected numero uno in the 2024 draft, started his college career at Oklahoma where he played 11 games, starting seven. As per ESPN, He threw for 1912 yards and threw 21 TDs and just 4 picks before transferring to USC. His crowing year came in 2022 when he passed for 4537 yards, added an astonishing 42 Touchdowns, and was intercepted just 5 times. For his efforts, he lifted the Heisman trophy.

Just like Love, Williams dropped in his last year but still threw for a respectable 3,633 yards and 30 TDs. Hence, he ended his college season with 10,082 yards, 93 Touchdowns, and just 14 picks.

While Williams is a better college QB, Love already has 4 years on him when he enters the NFL. In fact, last season Love threw for over 4000 yards in his first season as a starter, something no Bears QB has ever done in their history.

While Love was brought in as more of a developmental project with unfilled potential, Caleb Williams is destined to be a starter from day one. He already possesses a cannon of an arm and maturity to play in the league.

It is a given that Williams is destined to be a star but the question is- Can he make the Bears-Packers rivalry more interesting or will Love and his team continue to dominate their rivals?