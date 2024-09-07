Packers vs Eagles Clash: Chaos Ensues as The Contest Turns Into a 12 vs 12 Game

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton (49), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) and defensive end Derek Barnett (96) on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Apc Packers Vs Eagles 06295 120620 Wag

The NFL’s debut on Brazilian soil turned out to be absolute chaos. The first quarter of the Eagles vs. Packers clash was a strange sight, as both teams had 12 players on the field.

The lead play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle spotted the error and informed head referee Ronald Torbert. Though the mistake was corrected, football fans couldn’t stop talking about it, especially amid heightened scrutiny on officiating.

So, what exactly happened during the game? The Packers appeared to score first against the Eagles in the São Paulo clash, swiftly advancing into Eagles territory on their opening drive. On third-and-6, Jordan Love connected with Reed in the red zone. And after a quick tackle, Love began celebrating a touchdown.

However, the officials overturned the play, and the reason was unique. Crew chief Ronald Torbert explained:

“There were fouls by both teams during the play. 12 players on offense and 12 players on defense,”

This incident led to hilarious reactions on social media in no time. One user compared the mishap to “referees calling flags in Necessary Roughness!!” while another fan humorously remarked, “Way to start the NFL huh”.

Most reactions were light-hearted, poking fun at the officiating team for the big error.

The game’s location in Brazil made the slip-up notable, as the NFL tries to expand its international base. Despite the error, the 0-0 score meant no team gained an extra advantage from having 12 players.

This incident underscores the need for greater vigilance from referees and play announcers. Earlier, the Chiefs-Ravens game also faced criticism for controversial fouls and roughing the passer calls.