mobile app bar

Packers vs Eagles Clash: Chaos Ensues as The Contest Turns Into a 12 vs 12 Game

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Packers vs Eagles

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton (49), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) and defensive end Derek Barnett (96) on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Apc Packers Vs Eagles 06295 120620 Wag

The NFL’s debut on Brazilian soil turned out to be absolute chaos. The first quarter of the Eagles vs. Packers clash was a strange sight, as both teams had 12 players on the field.

The lead play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle spotted the error and informed head referee Ronald Torbert. Though the mistake was corrected, football fans couldn’t stop talking about it, especially amid heightened scrutiny on officiating.

So, what exactly happened during the game? The Packers appeared to score first against the Eagles in the São Paulo clash, swiftly advancing into Eagles territory on their opening drive. On third-and-6, Jordan Love connected with Reed in the red zone. And after a quick tackle, Love began celebrating a touchdown.

However, the officials overturned the play, and the reason was unique. Crew chief Ronald Torbert explained:

“There were fouls by both teams during the play. 12 players on offense and 12 players on defense,” 

This incident led to hilarious reactions on social media in no time. One user compared the mishap to “referees calling flags in Necessary Roughness!!” while another fan humorously remarked, “Way to start the NFL huh”.

Most reactions were light-hearted, poking fun at the officiating team for the big error. 

The game’s location in Brazil made the slip-up notable, as the NFL tries to expand its international base. Despite the error, the 0-0 score meant no team gained an extra advantage from having 12 players.

This incident underscores the need for greater vigilance from referees and play announcers. Earlier, the Chiefs-Ravens game also faced criticism for controversial fouls and roughing the passer calls.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

linkedin-icon

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

Read more from Nidheesh Kumar

Share this article

Don’t miss these