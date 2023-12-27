Panthers Veteran Compares Russell Wilson-Led Broncos to a Garbage Bin on Fire After Loss Against Patriots

The Denver Broncos hit a new low when they fell to the New England Patriots, who had won a total of three games all season. Christmas Eve turned bitter for the Broncos due to the unexpected blow. The Denver team, expectedly, faced mockery from fans, but the most fiery stinger came from a former Panthers player.

Geoff Schwartz, the veteran guard from the Panthers, took to Twitter to express his unfiltered views on the Broncos’ current situation, likening them to a “garbage bin on fire.” Geoff Schwartz’s sentiments didn’t need words, and yet he said what everyone else was thinking.

He posted a striking video that seemed to visually encapsulate the Broncos’ plight. The GIF showed an iron garbage bin engulfed in flames, aimlessly floating in the water. This imagery effectively symbolizes the Broncos’ current state: burning from within yet desperately trying to stay afloat in the league.

Their recent string of losses only adds to the portrayal of a team slowly succumbing to its fate. The other tweets outplayed Geff’s tweet game for the Broncos’ loss in various ways. A user mentioned, “This is starting to look a lot like Russell Wilson circa 2022 when it comes to the rush. Things are just a mess in the pocket right now.”

Another one wrote, “It’s time to bench Russell Wilson. If he gets hurt in meaningless games, the Broncos are on the hook for a million injury guarantee.”

Another fan wrote, “Russell Wilson is getting outplayed by Bailey Zappe.”

Against expectations, it was Bailey Zappe of the New England Patriots who shone, throwing 256 yards for two touchdowns, leading to a 26-23 victory over the Broncos. Russell Wilson struggled initially, yet rallied in the fourth quarter to tie the game. However, in the decisive moments, Zappe secured the win for the Patriots with a last-minute field goal.

The Broncos’ woes began with the exit of WR Courtland Sutton in the first quarter and culminated in evaporated postseason hopes: a dumpster fire Christmas Eve indeed. Denver faces an uphill battle in its quest for a playoff spot, needing victories in both of its remaining two games along with substantial assistance.

Russell Wilson Details Approach to the Rest of the Season

In the post-game conference, Wilson reflected on the team’s journey. “We found ourselves trailing 23-7, but we didn’t lose hope. We made some impressive plays, and despite missing key players like Colen, others stepped up. Johnson, Jerry, and the offensive line showed remarkable improvement,” Wilson shared.

He discussed his efforts to drive the team, tying the score at 23-23 and aiming for a win that ultimately slipped away. “Starting the season at 1–5 wasn’t easy, but we’ve fought hard throughout. This spirit of comeback, of never giving in, is what defines us,” he added.

Wilson emphasized the team’s commitment, pointing out that they rallied for a touchdown and had strong beliefs in their potential to win.

“What I love about this team is the courage we see in the locker room every day. The energy in the final moments was electric. We need to maintain this intensity consistently.’

The Broncos’ loss to the Patriots puts their playoff aspirations in a precarious spot. Wilson is right about consistency, the odds may not be in favor of the Broncos, but the team must approach these final two games with the same level of effort as they did in the previous nine. Meanwhile, the Patriots’ unexpected victory, despite a struggling season, shakes up their draft plans. Both teams now face a new set of challenges with only two games left in the regular season.