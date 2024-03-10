“Bruh I Don’t Duck”: Ryan Clark Goes Off While Defending His Stance Against Kenny Pickett

Ryan Clark got into a war of words with a fan who called him out on social media for initially defending and praising Kenny Pickett on his podcast but later proceeded to trash him on ESPN’s Get Up. During the segment, Clark asserted that both the Steelers and Tomlin have a history of being loyal to the young players they drafted over the years. The club rarely taps the free agency market to fill the key positions.

Clark feels that the Stillers should enter free agency and acquire a veteran quarterback to compete with Pickett. If the veteran wins the competition, it would show that the team tried to improve the position, but if Pickett prevails, they would have a confident first-round pick leading the team.

However, Clark believes this would be a misguided decision, as he thinks Pickett lacks the qualities needed to play for a franchise that prides itself on having high standards — a team that has won a total of six Lombardies. He has doubts about Pickett’s capability to improve the offensive front and take the Black and Gold to a position where they can compete for Super Bowls. Clark asserts that if Pickett is not the leader the team needs, it’s time to find one.

The criticism of Kenny drew the displeasure of a fan who called Clark somewhat of a hypocrite. The fan pointed out that Clark was showering Kenny with praise when he invited him on his podcast, accusing him of singing a different song, like a shock jockey.

Clark responded to the fan by asserting that he was positive about Pickett during the off-season, but now it’s time for a new season. He added that if the Steelers’ starting QB proves he can turn things around this season, Clark would once again have positive things to say about him. However, as of the last season, Pickett hadn’t shown anything to warrant such praise, and Clark argued that Mason Rudolph, their backup, outperformed him when given the chance.

Suppose the franchise does decide to spend money on free agency. In that case, there are some interesting veteran options available who are certainly more accomplished and could hold the fort better than Kenny Pickett.

Steelers are Looking at QB Options to Compete or Replace Kenny Pickett

Kenny Picket was a first-round pick in 2022 but has failed to live up to the billing with mediocre performances in the past two seasons, failing to throw for more than 2500 passing yards. The Steelers’ offensive struggles were visible, as they recorded the fewest passing touchdowns in the league over the last two years. His lackluster performances led him to be replaced by Mason Rudolph, who ended up performing better than his counterpart.

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, the Steelers are aiming to make significant changes and are exploring every avenue to acquire a seasoned or more capable quarterback through free agency. They currently boast a cap space of $18,413,646.

Justin Fields’ nightmare in Chicago is coming to an end and the Bears will look to trade him for draft capital, which makes him an interesting choice. As a dual-threat quarterback, he seems like a perfect fit for Arthur Smith’s offensive system and will flourish, if given the right environment and offensive weapons.

Moreover, soon-to-be former Broncos QB Russell Wilson will be a free agent after March 13th, which makes him a viable choice for plenty of teams. Wilson aims to play regularly and might be open to signing a minimum as the Broncos still owe $39 million this season, despite the fact that he will be playing for another team, as per SB Nation.

There’s another likely prospect — Baker Mayfield. He might stick around in Tampa Bay, but if he decides to move, the Steelers will be a viable option.

There were plenty of calls from fans to fire Tomlin after the conclusion of the 2023 season, as the team hasn’t had a successful postseason in a long time. Keeping an above .500 record shouldn’t be enough for one of the most successful franchises in the NFL. Failing in the upcoming season might have repercussions, as the organization might look for better options to restore them to past glory.