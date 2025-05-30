Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony Explains How ‘Loving the Process’ Allowed Him to Have a 19-Year NBA Career

This year, the legendary Carmelo Anthony will deservedly be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, in recognition of his 19-year professional career — a journey that, like those of many of his contemporaries, was marked by more bumps and bruises than the average sports fan might realize. Sustaining such a legendary career takes far more than simply practicing every day.

In a conversation on 7 PM in Brooklyn with guest and NFL Champion Russell Wilson, Melo reflected on what it took to play in the NBA for 19 years.

“What would you say was the reason you were able to play 19 years?” the New York Giants quarterback asked. “My mindset,” Anthony replied, before diving deeper.

It was a combination of a few different areas that he had to upkeep to stay in shape. But ultimately, being disciplined was what helped the former New York Knicks forward thrive.

“I started putting more into my body, putting more into my everyday plan. It’s like nothing can get done unless this gets done. I don’t [care] what meeting business I have; I have to get my treatment. I have to work out, I have to go to the gym, I got to get my shots [up],” he added.

Anthony then highlighted how his approach to training and recovery evolved over time. “I was always in love with the process, but as I got older, I fell even more in love with it,” he explained. This mature mindset led him to invest more in his physical well-being, incorporating regular treatments and tailored workouts into his routine.

“I fell in love with being in the weight room, and like after practice and before practice. I got wiser as I got older.”

It is often said that “sport is 90% mental,” a notion that goes beyond simply outthinking an opponent on the field. It also encompasses how an athlete approaches their sport when they’re not competing.

Melo emphasized the importance of mental strength, noting how he deliberately avoided external distractions. “I didn’t watch any of the ESPN stuff. I didn’t watch any of that,” he said.

Wilson, who won the Super Bowl in 2013 with the Seattle Seahawks, agreed.

“I think the big part that goes underestimated is the mental part of it. The guys that I’ve known [who] retire or are done playing, the biggest weight on them is the mental side of it. Do they love it number one anymore? Did they ever really love it?” he opined.

Wilson loved what he did — and so did Anthony. Perhaps that’s what separates good players from legends. However, that doesn’t mean they were born with the work ethic that took them to the top. Anthony, for instance, wasn’t always someone who loved the process.

Anthony’s son exposes his dad’s lack of love for training

Somewhat ironically, Carmelo Anthony’s aversion to training was revealed by his son Kiyan, who is now striving to make a name for himself in basketball.

To be clear, Anthony loved the game — he just didn’t enjoy doing anything beyond dribbling or shooting hoops.

Kiyan, who committed to Syracuse in 2024, shared on Overtime last year: “My dad — he didn’t really train growing up. All he did was play 1-on-1s, 5-on-5s, stuff like that.”

Anthony’s own reflections on sustaining a 19-year career underscored the importance of embracing the journey and adopting a disciplined approach to longevity in professional sports. His experiences offer valuable lessons for both rising stars and current NBA players aiming to extend their time at the top.