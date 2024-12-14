Cancer-Free Randy Moss Salutes the “Best Doctor in the United States” After Successful Whipple Procedure

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Randy Moss on the ESPN Monday Night Countdown set before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Earlier in December, Randy Moss made a public announcement stating that he would be taking an indefinite leave from his duties as an analyst for ESPN’s Sunday Night Countdown. He cited an “internal” issue and urged men to get checkups and blood work done. Reports that he was battling liver cancer were refuted by Moss’ son, Thaddeus. Now, the former NFL wide receiver has cleared the air.

Advertisement

On Friday, he triumphantly named himself a “cancer survivor,” while heaping praise on his medical team. In his initial statement from December 13, Moss revealed that the “internal” issue he had been dealing with was cancer of the bile duct.

The bile duct is located just between the pancreas and the liver. He underwent a “Whipple Procedure”, which successfully addressed the cancerous cells. Moss made sure to hand his team of doctors many thanks for the work they did to help him during his six-day stay in the hospital. He credited several of them by name, including the leader of the team, Dr. John Martinie M.D.

“The best that Charlotte has to offer, man. I appreciate it. Some of the best around the whole country, not just in the City of Charlotte… Dr. Martinie, you are the man. I am forever grateful. Thank you and your team, nursing me back to health and getting me back here to my family,” Moss said.

The successful surgery came after a 2.5-hour Thanksgiving procedure that inserted a stent into his liver after he’d experienced some discolored urine. It was that discolored urine that pushed Moss to undergo diagnostic procedures, which eventually revealed the cancer.

“By the grace of God, my liver started acting up.”

That twist of fate is what has made Moss so adamant in his push for more men to get more health screenings. When he first announced his health issue, he said “All you men” need to “get your blood work done and we’ll work through it.”

Moss also made sure to thank all of the “prayer warriors” who prayed for him after he announced his diagnosis. He gave fans and supporters a little peek into his mindset post-surgery as well.

“I just wanted y’all to see that I did bounce back, but there’s a lot of people out there (who are) either battling cancer or has had cancer in their family. Things took the turn for the worst (for me)… y’all best believe your boy came through… I’m nursing myself back. Yes, it’s going to be a little tough road with some chemo and some radiation, but like I said, ‘Man, I’m good.'”

Randy Moss is currently on extended leave from his job at ESPN. He has said that now he’s focused on maintaining his health and getting back to his ESPN TV family as soon as he can.