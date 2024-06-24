Pat McAfee “Proud” as Travis Kelce Joins Taylor Swift on Stage at Wembley Stadium

The London leg of the Eras tour has been proving to be very exciting for the T+T shippers. From making their relationship Instagram official, to now Travis joining Taylor on the stage, the couple has served fans everything they could have ever wanted. And another T+T shipper like the rest of us couldn’t help but be “proud” of the Chiefs Tight End.

Travis Kelce surprised everyone when he actually joined Taylor Swift on stage during London Night 3 of the Eras Tour as part of her TTPD era of the show. The Chiefs TE made it to all three London dates, and came on stage, dressed in a top hat and tails for the final night, as the set list transitioned from “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” to, “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.”

Pat McAfee, who has always been very supportive of this budding relationship, took to X to once again congratulate Taylor and Travis on their dreamy romance. Referring to Taylor’s exes as “bums,” McAfee showed immense pride in a “football man” being able to join in the spectacle in a “prepared and poised” manner in front of 90,000 people. The football analyst was left impressed with Kelce’s ability to do anything to support his beau as he said,

“Once again…I can’t help but feel a phenomenal sense of pride…A football man proving to the world that chivalry is not dead.. and you’re allowed to be pumped to support your partner..”

Maybe we’ll see Taylor Swift joining Travis Kelce on the field next. The two lovers have been publically supporting each other since early last year. From Travis being at Taylor’s concerts and Taylor being at most all Chiefs games, the two have been epitomes of love and loyalty, and Travis’s presence as part of the actual concert feels like an appropriate conclusion. In London, no less.

Pat McAfee is “#1 King Swiftie”

His post attracted a tonne of positive attention as many echoed his words and commended Travis on a job well done.

Many fans agreed with his notion that a partner should proudly flaunt their relationship and also support their other half’s work as Travis had done so charmingly.

It’s no surprise that McAfee extended his congratulations to the high-powered couple. He has been a positive voice in the NFL community when the noise around Taylor being at Chiefs games had been mostly negative. He has always stood by this relationship, and continues to do so, and has even been deemed, “#1 King Swiftie.”