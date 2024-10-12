Patrick Mahomes And Adidas Offer Texas Tech Jerseys at a Higher Price Than Chiefs Jerseys

If you are a Texas Tech fan, buying the team’s jersey got a whole lot more expensive. Courtesy of their star alumna Patrick Mahomes.

The two-time MVP and his brand ‘Galvanized’ entered into a contract with the Red Raiders to create Adidas jerseys with his brand logo. Well, as it turns fans have to pay extra for that, more than what Kansas City fans pay for the Chiefs jerseys.

Fans can get their hands on this super stylish and customized merch from Mahomes’ own brand for $140. By comparison, fans can get Mahomes’ Nike Chiefs matchday jerseys for $129.99.

Like most of the upcoming Adidas merchandise, Mahomes’ latest merch is super durable double-knit polyester in a loose fit.

The use of recycled material is a nice touch and helps in reducing waste. The “Galvanised” symbol appears on the top left shoulder.

That said, Texas Tech jerseys aren’t the only merch in the 3-time Super Bowl winner’s collection. Also available are Texas Tech track pants and these are embroidered with Mahomes logo. Other Red Raiders merch includes the player’s travel jacket, sideline hoody, tee shirt, and Bowl tee.

Texas Tech merchandise isn’t the only thing that the 2-time MVP and Adidas have collaborated on.

Patrick Mahomes-Adidas shoes collab

Adidas in collaboration with the “Galvanised’ also offers a whole range of Mahomes shoes. Fans can now get the Mahomes 2 Impact FLX shoes, designed for athletes with REPETITOR midsole cushioning and a durable rubber outsole.

Made from at least 20% recycled materials, these shoes offer both performance and sustainability. The black ones cost $90 while the red ones go for $150.

These are also available in children’s sizes and those range from $66 to $110. The brand also offers Mahomes Ultraboost 5X which comes with a Torsion System between the heel and forefoot for stability and a Continental™ Rubber outsole for secure traction. These kicks cost in the range of $135-$180 depending on the color.

For $65, kids can get Mahomes Ultrarun 5, lightweight sneakers made purely for comfort.

By having his brand’s logo on Texas Tech merchandise, the 2-time MVP becomes the first athlete to have a Power 4 college program with a jersey featuring the athlete’s logo while the athlete is still active professionally.

Another milestone and a piece of history for the Chiefs record-breaking QB. Something fans will be more than happy to pay an extra $10 to have in their collection.