Travis Hunter Gave Texas Tech Fans a Taste of Their Own Medicine: “Threw it (Tortilla) Right Back, They Gonna Eat it”

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado has become one of the most hated teams in college football this season and Texas Tech wasn’t afraid to show that a week ago. The Red Raiders fans threw tacos and tortillas at Deion’s players, littering the field items and many other things.

Shedeur signed one while Coach Prime complained to the refs about the incident. Meanwhile, Buffs dual-threat star Travis Hunter stuffed the tortilla into his pants. So what did he do with that? Well, he threw it back after some time.

During the latest episode of the Travis Hunter Show, the Buffs star wideout discussed the crazy tortilla moment from the Texas Tech game.

“I threw it, bro. I threw it back at the fence bro. They kept throwing them on the field. The first one they threw and I see it, I put it on my pants, took it for a minute, and then I threw it right back into the fence. I make sure it’s warm. They going to eat it. Probably was little salty.”

Hunter later elaborated on the incident, revealing that someone even threw a half-eaten pizza with a pen stuck in it at his head while he was on the field. He added that if Colorado had been losing and the crowd continued throwing objects, the

Red Riders fans throwing tortillas on the field is a ritual that goes back to the 1980s and early 90s. The tradition has going on for four decades now and throwing at Colorado players was no exception.

However, all the other items—bottles, pizza, pens, and beer cans—were thrown out of frustration over losing.

Deion himself addressed the incident after complaining about it throughout the game to the refs. He had the perfect response to the incident.

Deion Sanders’ thoughts on the tortilla incident

Coach Prime addressed the incident in the post-match press conference and made light of the situation, stating that Raiders fans were throwing everything but his mother at him.

“They throwing everything but my mama at me,”

Deion further condemned the Texas Tech fans’ habit of throwing things on the field. He stated that things were tolerable as long as kept throwing tortillas because they weren’t hurting anybody. But when they moved on to bigger and heavier things, like water bottles and other objects, he felt compelled to complain to the officials.

Coach Prime applauded Red Raiders HC, Joey McGuire’s efforts to step in and address the fans, urging them to stop throwing things.

The Colorado Buffaloes came out with a 41-27 victory over Texas and followed that with another win over the Utah Utes. They are now 8-2 and sit 2nd in the Big 12, with a chance of clinching the conference, following BYU’s loss against Kansas. Both teams are 6-1 in conference.

Deion’s team takes on Kansas Jayhawks this weekend before finishing the season at home against Oklahoma State.