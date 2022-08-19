Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews use their $50 million fortune by giving back with $70.5 million plus to their Kansas City community

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are both multimillionaires, and they put their wealth to good use by giving back to their community.

The Chiefs quarterback has turned in perhaps the greatest start to an NFL career by any quarterback. In his first full year as a started, Mahomes threw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdown, only the second player ever to do that. That feat earned him the NFL’s MVP award.

He almost went to the Super Bowl as well, stopped by Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Conference Championship. In his next year, Mahomes would not be denied. He took the Chiefs all the way to the Super Bowl and won it while taking home Super Bowl MVP.

In short, in his four years as a starter, Mahomes has been to the Super Bowl twice, won it once, made four straight Conference Championships, made the Pro Bowl four times, and was First-Team AP All Pro once.

For just four years in the league as a true starter, that’s ridiculous. All that has turned into a 10-year, $503 million extension for the quarterback. Mahomes has a $40 million net worth.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews find ways to give back to Kansas City

Mahomes and Matthews are always looking to serve the community which they have grown from. For them, that means donating and helping out in every way.

For example, The Chiefs quarterback led a massive funding project alongside his wife to help out women’s soccer. Brittany Matthews is a co-owner of the KC NWSL pro women’s soccer team, and she decided to pave a new future for the sport and the Kansas City Area. Brittany Matthews has a net worth of $10 million.

Mahomes and his wife will lead a $70 million effort in building a new stadium for the club. The stadium will be located along Kansas City’s riverfront and has Mahomes and Matthews’ financial banking.

Additionally, Mahomes has a charitable organization called 15 and the Mahomies which he founded in 2019 to help lead “initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes.”

That foundation has donated over $500,000 to various organizations across the Kansas City area including renovating Kansas City’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park to help add on an “all-inclusive play site.”

“I think the thing for me, and Brittany … we want to invest in this community as much as they have invested in us,” Mahomes revealed.

