“Tom Brady saved your career”: Antonio Brown gets shredded on NFL Twitter for threatening NFL GOAT and his $3 million trainer

Antonio Brown was back with his antics on Twitter, taking shots at Tom Brady for taking time off from the Buccaneers due to personal reasons.

The former Buccaneers and Steelers receiver ended his last NFL game in the most dramatic way possible. After an altercation with the coaching staff, Brown stormed off the field, ripping his jersey off as he waved goodbye to fans.

It was shocking. Players didn’t know how to react and the aftermath of the incident was even more bizarre. Brown claimed that head coach Bruce Arians was trying to get him on the field and play through an injury while the other side claimed the receiver was complaining about a lack of targets.

By the end of it, the Buccaneers moved on from Brown, and now, no NFL team wants him. He’s been given multiple opportunities on different teams, but it just hasn’t worked out for the former All Pro. He’s now working on things outside of football including music. Antonio Brown has a net worth of $20 million.

Antonio Brown roasts Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero and NFL Twitter has a field day

Brown seems to have an issue with Tom Brady taking personal days off. The Buccaneers quarterback took absence from Tampa Bay due to personal reasons, and Brown was quick to pounce on the opportunity to show that he was mistreated.

Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home get his mind rt lol Now u see the difference Put that Shit on — AB (@AB84) August 17, 2022

He also had a Tweet against Brady’s trainer that has since been deleted because it went against Twitter’s policy. However, here’s a screenshot of the original Tweet.

Tom Brady saved your career pic.twitter.com/jgY2qXlJGE — NBA Baller (@NBABall25993987) August 17, 2022

Coming after Alex Guerrero was especially uncalled for, given the way Brown voiced his problems. Guerrero is Brady’s trainer, and he has a net worth of $3 million.

NFL Twitter didn’t react kindly to Brown’s Tweet, noting he threw Brady under the bus when the Bucs QB gave him every opportunity to find a home in Florida and took the receiver to the Super Bowl and won it with him.

Bro he saved your career will you shut up for once — ℍ☘️ (@HunterCeltics) August 17, 2022

If it wasn’t for Tom Brady you would have already been out of the league way before him calling you to play with him and you would have ZERO superbowl wins — ᴜɴᴄʟᴇ ᴅʀᴇᴡ (@westonroad_) August 17, 2022

Bro you deadass think your Kanye — Austin Hamilton (@AustinHam98) August 17, 2022

