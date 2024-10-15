Aaron Rodgers Hail Mary: Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James Had The Best Reactions to Jets QB’s 52-Yarder

Aaron Rodgers proved his doubters wrong once again as the 40-year-old veteran’s Hail Mary to Allen Lazard stole the spotlight during Monday Night Football clash between the Jets and the Bills at MetLife Stadium. It evoked nostalgia and admiration among football fans and experts alike, showcasing that age is just a number.

Advertisement

Notably, Rodgers’ Hail Mary also caught the attention of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and NBA icon LeBron James, who couldn’t hide their excitement. “Why is Aaron so good at that?” Mahomes asked on X (formerly Twitter) just two minutes after the play.

Why is Aaron so good at that — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 15, 2024

Interestingly, NBA titan LeBron James also made his way to X to say something similar about A-Rod. LeBron quickly chimed in, responding to the Chiefs QB’s Tweet by commenting, “Right!! It’s ridiculous!”

James’ endorsement echoed Mahomes’ sentiment about Rodgers’ incredible play. Remarkably, this marked Rodgers’ fourth career Hail Mary touchdown pass. And are there more Hail Marys to come? Perhaps time will tell.

Earlier, the play perfectly capped off the first half as the final action of the engrossing battle. Plays like the 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown are precisely why Aaron Rodgers is trusted by the New York Jets despite so much backlash.

Mahomes and LeBron’s reactions illustrate that athletes can be some of the best fans. They quickly grasp the game’s intricacies, and their exchange is sure to excite NBA and NFL fans alike—especially those who admire Aaron Rodgers.