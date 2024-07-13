Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Won The Super Bowl, Jokes Serena Williams At ESPY Awards 2024

Serena Williams was a woman on a mission at the 2024 ESPY Awards. It truly seems like the tennis legend was letting out her inner comic whenever she appeared on stage. First, she made a snide joke about Harrison Butker and his 2-month-old controversial statement.

And that wasn’t her only NFL joke of the night. While speaking about the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, and their Super Bowl win, Serena made a hilarious reference to the winning tight end concerning his world-famous pop-star girlfriend.

“Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend won the Super Bowl” pic.twitter.com/F6yTvPZgiI — (@TayvisHaze) July 12, 2024

When the tennis legend spoke about the Super Bowl-winning duo, Serena saw an opportunity to jest. She jokingly said, “Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend won the Super Bowl.” Serena did not hesitate in making fun of Kelce and associating his whole identity with the fact that he was her boyfriend.

Moreover, the tennis star even went on to comment about the amount of money that the couple has been spending on each other on a day-to-day basis. As per Williams, the couple spends a whopping $100,000 on each other.

And Serena didn’t hold back with her non-NFL-related jokes either. She went on to make fun of LeBron James and his son, Bronny James playing together in the NBA. She compared his playing with LeBron to her playing and winning the Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open while she was pregnant.

The tennis maestro also gave a heartfelt shoutout to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the awards they won. Interestingly, the man who catches the toughest balls, Travis Kelce, was absent to receive the joke from Serena at the ESPYs.

The Absence of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the ESPYs

While he and Taylor were part of the joke, they weren’t a part of the awards ceremony. The tight end’s team, Kansas City Chiefs were up for the prestigious award of the Best Team. However, Kelce was nowhere to be seen. Moreover, the tight end’s beau, Taylor Swift has been busy with her tour.

On the day of the ESPY Awards, the pop star was in the midst of the European leg of her Eras Tour. While the ESPY Awards took place on a Thursday night, Swift was wrapping up her tour’s two-day show in Zurich. Moreover, she is booked to perform a show on 13th and 14th July in Milan.

All in all, Williams took it upon herself to go all out with an interesting brand of humor. She ended up using prominent players of the league as butts of various jokes. However, none of the NFL players have made any statements about the jokes yet. It only remains to be seen if there will be any statements coming from the players.