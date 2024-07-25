Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Look Exactly the Same Like Last NFL Season: Pat McAfee

The NFL fraternity has been holding its breath as the Kansas City Chiefs stand at the precipice of being the first team to three-peat. As they prepare themselves in the off-season, everyone has been making predictions about the Chiefs’ chances. And Pat McAfee and his posse think that Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are effectively why the Chiefs are in a position to win it all this year.

McAfee spoke about how the Chiefs are in their best shape right now. He credited three main people with the kind of success the Chiefs have had and will continue to have. He made it clear that it will all come down to the kind of shape Mahomes and Kelce are going to be this season.

“The way Travis Kelce operates while being who he is absolutely insane both of them have remained the exact same human beings they look [like] the exact same Patrick Mahomes…the exact same Travis Kelce same exact dude throughout all of this.”

The duo looks like they’re in the same condition they were in when they won the Super Bowl last year.

Moreover, McAfee also pointed out that a huge chunk of the credit for the way the Chiefs have been playing is Andy Reid. The head coach has had the same hardened approach he has displayed as a coach for the past two seasons. With the way the Chiefs are looking, McAfee is almost certain the Chiefs will three-peat. And his co-analysts agree.

Patrick Mahomes’ Three-Peat Chances Are Looking Good

Along with McAfee, Hammer Dahn also made a three-peat prediction for the Chiefs. As a fan of another NFL team, Dahn mentioned that there is no chance for his team or any other team in the upcoming year to beat the Chiefs.

He explained that the only time they could’ve beaten them was last year. With the way the Chiefs played in the last season, they placed 16th in offense, making it a good time for a team to

In this century, only one team has stood exactly where the Chiefs are right now, but couldn’t get a consecutive Super Bowl on their third try. It was also led by the most legendary duo of all time, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, and still couldn’t achieve the feat. Do Mahomes and Andy Reid have what it takes to do what Bill and Brady couldn’t do before them?