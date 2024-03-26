Fact Check: Did LeBron James Really Mistake Colin Kaepernick for Lil Dicky in 2021?

Colin Kaepernick might just be the most controversial figure in the NFL world. Ever since he started his protest in 2016 by kneeling during the national anthem, it has sparked polarizing reactions from fans and other critics, leading to the end of his career as we know it. Over the years, there were whispers about his comeback, but that never materialized. Colin, however, has been busy — constantly extending his helping hands to the needy, and the support started pouring in too, from the likes of Serena Williams to even LeBron James. Nonetheless, there’s one interaction between Colin and LeBron that seems to be taking the spotlight even today, and rightfully so.

Very recently, an X user recounted a hilarious interaction between Colin and LeBron by sharing a screenshot of the basketball legend expressing his gratitude about Colin’s movement, and the latter replying with many thanks. The four-time NBA champ wrote in his tweet, “My man @Kaepernick7 got blacklisted cuz he told the truth #KaepWasRight.” However, the black-and-white picture he attached under the caption was actually of a famous rapper named Lil Dicky instead of the former NFL star.

Kaepernick, while replying to the tweet, writes, “Thanks Bron. I think that’s Lil Dicky in the photo, but I still appreciate it.” This screenshot, which was shared about 20 hours ago, took the NFL world by storm, and surprisingly, no one suspected a thing. With about 70k likes and 3.1k reposts, it can be said with certainty that the fans thought it to be true. However, while it could have been one of the greatest interactions known to mankind, it’s actually fake.

It is very much understandable if you thought this tweet from 2021 to be real, as the people behind the joke are nothing short of professionals.

The Colin Kaepernick-LeBron James Tweet was Morphed by the Sports Memery

As it turns out, this is not the first time football enthusiasts have fallen into The Sports Memery‘s trap, as they have a dedicated article for this Colin Kaepernick tweet. They claim to be a satirical website/page, and this fake tweet isn’t their first rodeo. They have similar faux interactions, like Patrick Mahomes addressing his Kermit the Frog voice via a tweet, and who replies under the comment? Kermit the frog himself.

There’s another tweet of Eli Manning saying that a “guy named San Diego” wanted to draft him, but since his father insisted that he had to go to New York — that’s exactly what he did. Under the comments, you can see Peyton Manning’s quip: “I still can’t believe Dad let you have babies.”

We will clarify once more: these tweets are fake. They were created only for entertainment purposes. If you enjoy these types of jokes, you will certainly enjoy their content. Here’s a link to their article.