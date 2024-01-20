6 Months After Generating $944 Million in First Half of 2023, Betting Giant Ropes in Tom Brady for Blockbuster Super Bowl Ad

Birmingham City v Leeds United – Sky Bet Championship NFL, American Football Herren, USA legend Tom Brady (L) in the stand before the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Leeds United at St Andrews, Birmingham on Saturday 12th August 2023.

BetMGM, a major player in the sports betting scene, has been raking in profits since its launch in 2018. The impressive $944 million revenue in the first half of 2023 and with annual projections aiming at $1.8 to $2.0 billion, they are clearly on the rise. In a bid to reach new heights, the company has featured the NFL GOAT, Tom Brady, in their latest campaign.

Advertisement

Recently, BetMGM released a teaser that gave a glimpse of a star-studded Super Bowl commercial that will feature NFL legend Tom Brady, actor Vince Vaughn, and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. The commercial is set to release during Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11th.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2QNCYMxfw0/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In a brief 15-second teaser, Brady and Vaughn stand together, about to share something exciting about the Super Bowl. However, when Vaughn begins talking, he pauses and, in a humorous way, asks Brady to step aside until he is entirely out of the camera frame. The spotlight then shifts to Vaughn, and he continues the promotion without the former NFL QB.

Though Vaughn enjoys the moments they are creating together, Brady, though not visible, verbally expresses, “This feels personal.” The teaser ends there and Brady while sharing it on his Instagram captioned it, “Filming the first ever @betmgm Big Game ad didn’t go as planned. Find out why on 2.11.24 #ad”

While the exact airtime of the commercial is undisclosed, BetMGM plans to air a 60-second spot before the game and a 30-second spot during the game’s broadcast. This season the Super Bowl LVIII will be air live on CBS on Feb. 11 at 6:30 pm E.T. Brady’s former teammate and bestie Gronk has also stepped into the betting world, but this time he’ll be going head to head with the former QB, something that has never happened before.

Gronk’s Second Shot at the Kick of Destiny

Tom Brady and his longtime teammate, Rob Gronkowski, once played together for the New England Patriots and later at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, they find themselves on rival teams as BetMGM has teamed up with Brady, while FanDuel has enlisted Gronkowski for their commercials.

Advertisement

Gronk is making a comeback in FanDuel’s “Kick of Destiny 2” campaign. It’s a follow-up to last year’s campaign when he missed a 25-yard field goal in the first-ever live Super Bowl commercial. It turned out to be one of the most devastating moments in his life.

However, this year Fan Duel is offering a chance for customers to predict whether the four-time Super Bowl champion will make or miss the kick through their sportsbook app. Those who correctly predict the outcome will be the winners and will share a pool of $10 million in bonus bets.

Gronkowski will once again attempt his high-stakes 25-yard field goal kick in front of a live audience in Las Vegas which is scheduled before the national anthem during Super Bowl LVIII. However, a commercial will reveal the results, airing in the second quarter of the NFL Championship game.