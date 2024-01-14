Patrick Mahomes Sr. Reveals Who Among All His Footballing Kids Looks the Most Like Him & It’s Not the Kansas City QB

In an intimate conversation with FOX4’s Carey Wickersham, Patrick Mahomes Sr., father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, delved deep into his family dynamics, particularly focusing on his third son, Graham Walker. This heartwarming interaction sheds light on a side of the Mahomes family not widely known to the public.

As the Chiefs prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium in the Wild Card round, all eyes are on Patrick Mahomes. However, Pat Mahomes Sr. used this opportunity to speak up about Graham Walker, his lesser-known son.

“They say he’s the one who looks most like me, but maybe the other boys will disagree a little bit, but he’s definitely a Mahomes,” stated Mahomes Sr. in the interview.

Walker, a college senior at Brown University, has shown impressive skills on the football field. Despite starting as an aspiring politician, he has shifted his focus towards a professional football career. Mahomes Sr. shared, “He’s a little bit more laid back than the others. Stays away from the spotlight and goes out and grinds and works. But a very impressive young man.”

Walker’s journey in football is unique. After excelling at Brown University, he entered the transfer portal, seeking to elevate his chances for the NFL draft. “He’s come to the realization that he has a chance to play in the NFL, so he’s going to try and go out and explore all the possibilities,” Mahomes Sr. explained. The proud father also highlighted the diverse talents in his family.

While Patrick and Walker chose to follow football, his other son, Jackson, is carving his own path by pursuing basketball. Interestingly, Mahomes Sr. expressed a lighthearted hope that his grandson, Bronze, would pursue baseball, his first love.

Graham Walker Mahomes: A Story Unfolded

For now, it’s Walker who’s making a move up the ladder. His performance at Brown has been nothing short of spectacular. In his sophomore year, the star wideout made a big impact on the field, catching 54 receptions for 664 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games. This impressive performance earned him the All-American title.

Over the past three years, he’s amassed close to 1,500 receiving yards and tallied 15 touchdowns. Mahomes Sr. also noted that the Chiefs QB has been very supportive of his half-brother. He further stated, “Hopefully, in this offseason, Patrick will get a chance to throw the football to him as he runs routes.”

Interestingly, Walker also played basketball and clinched a Special Olympics national gold medal as a helper. Moreover, he’s on the dean’s list as an honor student. The 16-year-old wide receiver stands at a towering 6’3″.

Pat Mahomes Sr. has carved a name for himself in baseball as a pitcher, but as it seems, another one of his sons is set to embrace football. Walker has yet to make a mark in the football world, but under the guidance of the two-time MVP, he has the potential to bring in remarkable results. If everything goes well, we might see Walker someday play beside his half-brother.