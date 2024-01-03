Kylie Kelce Yet Again Throws Down the “Mine” While Answering a Query About ‘Silver Fox’ Husband Jason Kelce; “He’s Ageing Like Fine Wine”

Recently, Kylie Kelce made headlines with her candid and humorous take on husband Jason Kelce’s evolving looks and the attention it’s garnering. In a light-hearted segment of the New Heights Podcast, the conversation turned to Jason’s nomination as the sexiest man alive.

In the video, Jason started reading out a comment by sussy_r. “I need Kylie’s reaction to Jason being named the sexiest man alive. Has he changed since receiving this hugee honor?” While brother Travis Kelce teased about Jason’s newfound glow, Kylie’s response was both funny and assertive. “He has not changed; I married him, guys,” she laughed off, playfully marking her territory with a pointed “mine.”

Kylie didn’t shy away from discussing Jason’s changing appearance, particularly his beard that’s turning into a distinguished silver. Kylie added, “Ah, this is another time where it’s just him; it’s a pain in the ass. He’s aging like fine wine; he’s going like a silver fox.” She reminisced about the early days of their relationship, recalling how Jason would eagerly anticipate going gray, even asking Kylie to pluck out the occasional gray strand from his beard.

This candid reflection paints a picture of a couple who are deeply comfortable and playful with each other. Kylie’s protective stance over Jason isn’t new. She has been vocal about her claim against her husband, especially as his popularity among female fans surged.

During the same podcast, she addressed this attention with a mix of humor and firmness. Standing tall at nearly six feet, Kylie expressed, half-jokingly, that she was ready to defend her claim on Jason, stating emphatically, “That’s mine. I said what I said.” This was in response to Travis’s revelation about Jason’s jersey being a hit among female fans.

A Rocky Start to a Beautiful Journey

The first date between NFL star Jason Kelce and Kylie, as recounted by former teammate Beau Allen, was anything but ordinary. Meeting at Buffalo Billiards after the Eagles’ holiday party, Jason, excited yet heavily pre-gamed, found himself in a bit of a predicament. Beau vividly remembers Jason brainstorming pick-up lines, his anticipation palpable.

However, the night took a humorous turn with Jason, known to be “out” when drunk, dozing off at the bar. It was Beau who, in a heroic yet comical effort, fireman-carried a dead-weight Jason for half a mile, with Jason playfully squirming and faking consciousness throughout.

Despite this unusual start, the connection between Kylie and Jason was undeniable. Fast forward, and their bond has flourished into a beautiful marriage with three daughters and a shared documentary.

This story stands as a charming reminder that sometimes the most unconventional beginnings can lead to the most beautiful endings. Kylie’s playful yet fierce claim on Jason, amidst his rising popularity, reflects a relationship grounded in mutual respect and a deep bond.