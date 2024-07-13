Patrick Mahomes’ Father Lands Himself in Another Legal Hassle; “Give the Man Some Uber Money”

Patrick Mahomes Sr., father of the Chiefs’ star quarterback, has had yet another run-in with the police just months after his February DWI arrest. Mahomes Sr. was once again pulled over in Tyler, Texas. This time for driving with an invalid license. On June 29, Mahomes Sr. allegedly disregarded traffic signs, causing concerns. The former baseball star was subsequently booked for license violation and is now set to appear in court before July 31.

This incident follows his February arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated with a Coors beer in the center console of his car. Despite his past as a former MLB pitcher, with a career spanning from the Minnesota Twins to the Texas Rangers, Mahomes Sr. has struggled with legal issues, including DWI in both 2008 and 2019. Now as the events of Patrick Mahomes Sr.’s have become recurring, fans are making sure to pour their frustrations into the comment section.

BREAKING: Patrick Mahomes Sr. was in trouble with the police again after being caught driving with an invalid license a couple months after his DWI arrest. The drama surrounding KC continues. Mahomes Sr. has already has 3 DWI arrests (Via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/zaBBh0e3TR — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 12, 2024

It isn’t hard to note that legal issues like these could place more strain on the Mahomes family. This is becoming increasingly disappointing for the fans, especially given the proximity to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl appearance from Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes II, being the family man that he is, has expressed his support for his father. However, this comes amidst the rumored embittered relationship between Patrick Mahomes Sr. and his sons that caught the attention of the internet sleuths.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Missed Wishes From His Son on Father’s Day

Recently, the differences between the Mahomes father-son duo caught the attention of fans as Father’s Day 2024 passed in silence from the QB Mahomes. Patrick Mahomes Sr. failed to get a public acknowledgment from Patrick Mahomes or his brother, Jackson who gave him a cold shoulder on Father’s Day online. Despite being active on Instagram that day, neither Patrick nor Jackson posted any messages or photos celebrating their father.

But Patrick Mahomes Sr. didn’t let the special day without a post on IG with the caption, “Happy Father’s Day”.

This unexpected silence has fueled speculation about the current state of their relationship. Mahomes Sr. reportedly has stayed distanced from his sons for some time, and now with multiple DWI offenses and legal troubles prevailing, their relationship appears to be worsening. While Patrick Mahomes Sr. frequently expresses pride in his son, even with appearances in important matches and posting regularly about his achievements, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback has maintained his distance.

On the side, the Chiefs QB spent the day sharing warm moments with his own children and wife, Brittany, as seen in Brittany’s Instagram stories. While the exact reasons for this dynamic remain private, the public snub on Father’s Day narrates a brewing story.